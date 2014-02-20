DIS investigate football swindling syndicate

The Directorate of Intelligent Services (DIS) this week intercepted a syndicate allegedly involved in swindling the Botswana Premier League Teams unspecified amount of money.

Reliable information reaching the BG Sports indicates that the syndicate is composed of highly placed personnel in local football and appears to have been in operation for a long time. It is said among those involved fell under the law enforcements agencies radar this week. They include employees of both the Botswana Premier League (BPL) or members in good standing of either the BPL affiliates and the Botswana Football Association.

It is alleged that the syndicate has been operating an almost fool proof and highly sophisticated scheme. The syndicate, sources say, have been illegally collecting Premier League tickets after they have been printed. It is said that their mode of operation has been targeting almost all high profile games, where if the printers for an example have printed and submitted 10000 tickets, then the syndicate would hand about 8000 to the teams and sell the remaining tickets. Sources say the syndicate ensure that their quota is always sold out.

However, the scheme was allegedly intercepted this week as the DIS acting on a tip off pounced on a few suspects as well and raided offices of some of the BPL teams where they questioned some officers whose names are known to this newspaper.

Both BFA President, Tebogo Sebego and BPL Chief Executive Officer, Bennet Mamelodi could not be drawn discuss this issue claiming that they are hamstrung as they still to be briefed.