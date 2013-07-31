Teachers try to defraud own funeral scheme

The board chairperson of Botswana Sector of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) Funeral Scheme, Shandukani Hlabano has raised concern about some members who have been making attempts to defraud the arrangement.Addressing BOSETU delegates in Palapye over the weekend, Hlabano said two members were recently caught trying to claim some money illegally.

“The amount involved was P12 000 and forged death certificates. We have since passed the case to relevant authorities for the law to take its course,” he said, further urging members to desist from temptation as it tarnishes their image and profession. Hlabano told delegates that BOFUS was about to set up a counseling centre after realizing that teachers face many life challenges especially related to financial prudence.

The guest speaker who is also wellness manager at Debswana, Jeffery Makgalo, said most people do not have a good relationship with money. “Teachers who tried to defraud the scheme are a clear indication of financial problems,” he said, adding that most people are in a stage called contemplating stage. “You know the health dangers you are facing yet contemplating whether to take action or not.”