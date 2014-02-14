No money to build new roads and bridges

The ministry of transport and communication needs over P1.4 billion to maintain the dilapidated roads across the country.

In an interview with Minister of Transport and Communications Nonofo Molefhi said to nurse the country roads back to usable standards in the next four years would require over P1.4 billion.

Despite the desire to reconstruct the A1 the ministry will just have to carry out the general wear and tear found on the road. He explained that despite the overflowing of the Serule bridge recently the bridge is in good condition and does nor require any maintenance.

The P1.875 billion that has been allocated to the ministry will be used for the reconstruction of the Tati, Shashe road, construction of a new bridge across the Thamalakane; rehabilitating the Maun Sehitwa roads and general maintenance of the earth roads.

“We have the desire to reconstruct roads but due to the unstable economic conditions we do not have the money to do so.”