DML considers petition of retrenched employees

Discovery Metals Management (DML) is seriously considering all aspects of the petition that was submitted by Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) and 78 Boseto retrenched employees.

The retrenched employees had complained that they were cheated out of their packages and that the retrenchment process was done behind closed doors.

They expressed concern that the BMWU was not fairly engaged in the process hence they fear foul play.

However, in his statement yesterday (Wednesday 12) DML Country Manager, Mokwena Morulane said Boseto had no choice but to retrench to ensure the longevity and ongoing existence of the mine.

He said DML engaged in extensive consultations with all their employees and the BMWU, where some suggestions by BMWU were implemented. “Through the consultations, the company took all necessary steps to ensure that all areas were covered,” he said, adding that DML values its employee’s opinions and will continue to discuss ways to improve the operational effectiveness with them.

DML was responding to the petition that was handed over to the Boseto management this week Tuesday, when the ex-employees and the BMWU engaged in a peaceful demonstration in Maun.