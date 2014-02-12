Kgathi wants BCP to disclose alliances

Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture, Shaw Kgathi has challenged the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) to disclose the extent of their relationship with the United Kingdom Labour party.

Speaking during the 2014-2015-budget debate in parliament yesterday, Kgathi said the Labour party should include other local political parties if they wanted to improve the democratic state of the country.

“The fact that the Labour party is sponsoring the BCP to uproot a democratically elected party is not proper.” The Minister accused the BCP of being an illicit and undemocratic party that does not want to work peacefully with other opposition political parties. He pointed out that the fact that the leader of BCP, Dumelang Saleshando failed to include other political parties in his speech as Leader of Opposition was a clear act of arrogance by the BCP.

“BCP is just a party obsessed with state power and not the development of the country.” However, BCP leader Saleshando said they have been open about their dealings with the Labour party, adding that the party is assisting them with technical support and training.

“Why would he want us to release any information whilst his party never discloses anything about its alliances.”

Saleshando said as the leader of the BCP he is allowed to talk about his party and there was no need to mention other parties in his speech as they had their representative talks on their behalf.

“Kgathi is just been paranoid and because he is on his way out he wants to go out screaming,” Saleshando said.