Meteorological services warns of flash floods in the North

The Director in the department of Metrological Services Tshabang Botshoma has warned that flash floods might occur in most parts of the Northern part of the country as heavy rainfall is expected from today (Friday) until Sunday.



In an interview with Ghetto Metro, Botshoma said that the Northern part of the country will experience heavy showers, which will reduce on Sunday afternoon.



“The rains will reduce on Saturday afternoon and on Monday we expect sunny weather but we want to warn people to stay away from river and exercise caution,’’ Botshoma said.



Currently most of Francistown roads are not accessible especially the Marang road which was temporarily closed this morning.



Tati River was overflowing bursting its river banks as well as Shashe River near Borolong village.



Chairman of Disaster Management in Tonota sub district Khumo Keeng said that they are now going around the district to warn village leadership to inform people to be vigilant during the rainy season.



Keeng said that they are prepared for any disaster and their team is always on standby.