TEC changes name but not function

The newly formed Human Resource Development Council (HRDC)- formerly the Tertiary Education Council (TEC)-will no longer approve regular programmes that are not needed by the labour market.

Speaking at the presentation of the HRDC new Act, the transitional Acting Chief Executive Officer for Botswana Qualification Authority (BQA), the former Botswana Training Authority (BOTA) Abel Modungwa said they want the country to produce employable and entrepreneurial students. He didm’t say whether this was not BOTA’s remit, neither did he say which are the regular programmes, that the labour market does not need “We are going to be moving away from the fragmented to more integrated approach to ensure quality of the education system.”

Modungwa said HRDC will develop the National Human Resource Plan 1 with the aim of developing the long term required knowledge and skills. The new roles of the council will be registration, accreditation, tertiary education student funding and institutional funding. HRDC will manage student tertiary sponsorship as well as the human resource development financing, which will cover training at all levels.

The council will now ensure that there is innovative research in institutions. The schools will also be expected to come up with institutional plans that will detail how students will be admitted. The two organisations will begin their new duties in April and by October the transition will be complete and a number of new changes will begin to take place.