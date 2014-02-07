Tlou ready to challenge Hubona again

Itekeng ward councillor Professor Tlou who lost to newly elected Francistown West Member of Parliament Dr Habaudi Hubona in the Botswana Congress Party [BCP] primary election has not yet given up hope that he can beat her.

The primary election was for the by-election and now the party is to conduct another primary election for October 2014 general election on March 8th 2014 for primary the Francistown region, which were postponed due to the Francistown West bye elections.

During the preparations for the party primary elections, some BCP elders in the constituency who persuaded Dr Hubona to stand in Francistown West discouraged Tlou from challenging her. Previously Hubona represented the party in Tonota North constituency where she lost twice, first to the late Baledzi Gaolathe and then to Fidelis Molao in the by-election.

The Itekeng ward councillor refused to budge and ultimately faced Hubona in the primaries where he lost by 400 votes to 568. Tlou, who has the support of the youth in the constituency, has revealed that he is ready to take her again in the primaries.

“Yes I will be challenging her again in the party primaries and have already started my campaign in the area,” he said confidently. Tlou reckons he has to fulfil the mandate he was given by the people of Francistown West to lead them.But why did he lose if he has the blessing of the electorate in the constituency?

“I know where we lost the ground and we have rectified the problem. I am confident the results will be reversed.” BCP publicity secretary Taolo Lucas said that they still have to re-visit the Francistown West primary elections matter. “We are meeting this week to discuss the issue but for the council election they will go on as scheduled,” said Lucas sounding rather non-committal about parliamentary primary election for Francistown Dr Hubona’s mobile phone was off air at press time. Hubona made history by becoming the first female opposition MP when she won the Francistown West by-election on the 25th of January 2014.