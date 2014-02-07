Bonyongo joins De Beers Ex Co

De Beers Group has announced appointment of the newly appointed Debswana Managing Director Balisi Bonyongo to its executive committee on Wednesday.

The two others include Paul Rowley, the executive vice president of global sightholder sales and Neil Ventura, the executive vice president of auction sales. Bonyongo started his career with Debswana in 1993 as a junior plant metallurgist, holding several senior positions, including the critical role of commissioning manager of the Aquarium diamond processing plant at Jwaneng, the first of its kind. He also held the position of corporate strategy manager before assuming the role of Jwaneng’s general manager and later the chief operating officer of Debswana.

Rowley joined De Beers in 1983 and has filled a variety of senior positions in the organization and he has served on both the DTC Botswana and Namibia DTC boards. He was acting CEO of DTC Botswana prior to his current role. His earlier experience also includes key account management, rough diamond purchasing in various African diamond producing countries and heading the global sightholder sales diamond division.

Ventura joined De Beers in 1989, gaining experience in both mature and emerging markets, before taking on the position of CEO of Diamdel (which is now simply the auction sales division) in July 2007. Ventura has helped to establish De Beers as a market leader in the sale of rough diamonds to small, mid-size and large manufacturers, retailers and trading businesses through the online auction platform.

Philippe Mellier, the CEO of the De Beers Group, said, “I am delighted to welcome Paul, Neil and Balisi to the executive committee. Together they have extensive diamond experience and have built reputations as diamond experts, creating value for De Beers and its partners. I look forward to working closely with them as we position De Beers for continued growth across the pipeline.”

Rapport (Additional reporting by Botswana Guardian)