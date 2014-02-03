Unions suspicious of govt. move on Bargaining Council

Government has finally managed to fill the eight alternative members of the Public Service Bargaining Council, ending a protracted battle between government and unions.

This follows government decision to pull out of the Bargaining Council in 2014 after accusing public sector unions of taking part in politics, an accusation unions denied.

The positions were approved and filled this month, and the Council has convened to create a path leading to the negotiations scheduled to take place on February 6.

However Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Secretary General Tobokani Rari said although the decision is a good one, they do not want to raise their hopes on the out comes.

“We do not know what to expect from the negotiations that will take place, government is really unpredictable.”

The Public Service Bargaining Council enforces collective bargaining agreements between the employer and recognized public service trade unions. Facilitate cooperation between the employer and the public officers regarding matters affecting the public service in order to increase efficiency of the service and wellbeing of public service.

It is by law that unions and government constitute a 50/50 representation in the Bargaining Council tasked, among others with the responsibility to negotiate civil servants’ salaries.