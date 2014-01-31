Queen Baton arrives in Gaborone

After a long journey across the Atlantic, the prestigious Commonwealth Queen’s Baton finally reached Botswana on Thursday morning.

The baton that has been carried around Commonwealth countries toward the games since 1958 is a symbol of unity and diversity.

“It acts as an umbilical cord binding all the nations and territories of the Commonwealth together, with the message of peace and harmony through sports,” said the Vice president Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe, when receiving the Baton. He added that the journey of the Baton also marked the country’s count down towards realising the national long-term strategy in 2016.

“In fact our participation in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth games is part of that count down,” he said.

Whilst in Botswana the baton relay will commence at the three Dikgosi Monument on Friday. The place was chosen because it symbolises the effort of the three chiefs who went to United Kingdom to seek for British protection back in 1885.

“That effort changed our country and has laid down foundation for the peace and stability we continue to enjoy.”

He pointed out that the year 2014 is rather special as Botswana will be hosting the 2nd African youth Games in May. The games are expected to attract 2500 African athletes from across 53 countries competing in 20 sport codes.

“The Baton has a long journey ahead of it before it could eventually reach Glasgow, Scotland and we wish the Baton and delegation a safe travel to the final destination.”