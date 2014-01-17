Spaghetti junction in Francistown

Botswana will have a ‘spaghetti intersection’ in Francistown - a historic mega road project aimed at easing traffic flow in the second city.

The multi-million Pula ‘Spaghetti junction’ forms part of a dual Tonota-Francistown road. Officials at the Ministry of Transport and Communications said the design of the grade-separated intersection is expected to be complete in April this year.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Doreen Moapare said the intertwined intersection is to be built at the current Thapama Roundabout to ease traffic flow.

Expected to exceed P900 million, the dual road, the first of its kind in northern Botswana is behind schedule. Moapare said the contractor will have to intensify activities to meet the intended deadline of October 2015. The project is currently at 30.2 percent compared to the scheduled 42.9 percent completion level.

He said the contractor is behind schedule by 20 weeks.

Moapare attributed the delay to the relocation of property and protracted negotiations. She said that the relocation of utilities also affected the project flow.

Government is expected to compensate residential and commercial properties at a cumulative cost of P25 million.

She said a traffic analysis revealed that the section of the existing road between the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) circle and Tonota will reach capacity between 2015 and 2023, while the section between BMC Circle and Thapama Hotel has already reached its capacity, making flow of traffic unbearable, especially during peak hours.

Forty-three (43) households from Somerset have been affected by the developmet. The residents would be relocated to Gerald Estates.