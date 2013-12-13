Man who died 10 years ago signs F/West petition

In more shocking revelations Member of Parliament for Kweneng West Moeng Pheto has revealed that his uncle who passed away ten years ago is one of the signatories to the petition that was used by the presidency to postpone the Francistown West by-elections.

Segomotso Pheto who appears in the petition passed away ten years ago, his nephew told parliament on Thursday.

Another member from the family Mothusi Pheto resides in Molepolole in Francistown West but his name also appears in the list.

“This is an embarrassment and I don’t want my family to be ruined by associating it with such kind of disreputable actions,” said Pheto.

Pheto said the petition does not require an expect to see that the signatures are fraudulent and all goes to show that things were not done in order and that the judiciary was abused.

“Public institutions should never be abused like this or else we will turn Botswana into a banana state.”

He said what is most disheartening is the fact that the police authorised the petition; hence there is need for thorough investigations to question its authenticity.

After a heated debate parliament passed a motion asking government to investigate the authenticity of the petition.