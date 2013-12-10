Lets act on behalf of peace, justice

President Ian Khama joined 91 Heads of State and 12 former presidents in Johannesburg at the ongoing memorial service in honour of President Nelson Mandela.

US president, Barack Obama urged leaders to talk the talk on promoting peace and justice. Obama said many leaders choose to embrace Mandela’s legacy of racial reconciliation, but resist even modest reforms that will change chronic poverty and growing inequality.

“There are too many leaders who claim solidarity with Madiba’s struggle for freedom, but do not tolerate dissent from their own people. And there are too many of us who stand on the sidelines, comfortable in complacency or cynicism when our voices must be heard.”

“We, too, must act on behalf of justice. We, too, must act on behalf of peace,” Obama said. Zimbabwean and DRC presidents, Robert Mugabe and Laurent Kabila are also in attendance.