President Khama to attend Mandela memorial service

President Ian Khama is scheduled to leave for South Africa tomorrow (Tuesday), where he will join other heads of Government, State and international dignitaries in attending the memorial service for the late former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

According to a press release from government Khama is also expected to sign the condolence book in memory of Mandela at the South African High Commission in Gaborone today.

Flags in Botswana will fly at half mast on Sunday, the 15th of December 2013, as a sign of respect for Mandela, the date having been chosen to coincide with the statesman's final burial at his home village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

Reports in South Africa state that the memorial service and funeral Mandela will involve the activation of South Africa's tightest security plan ever and the deployment of thousands of police and soldiers.

At least 59 heads of state had confirmed their attendance at Mandela's memorial service tomorrow.