Hardly five months in to his new role, chairman of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Moyo Samson Guma has resigned from his position with immediate effect under a cloud of controversy.

Elected chairman in July this year after defeating Pelonomi Venson Moitoi in a high-tempered BDP congress in Maun, Guma has been dodged with controversy.

A highly placed central committee member who did not want to be identified because he does not have authority to discuss party matters with the media told Botswana Guardian exclusively that Guma has not been able to purr accusation that he has been manipulating voters roll ahead of primary election.

Another source said Guma is frustrated that BDP president has stripped him of his powers as chairman. Party president, Ian Khama is said to have given Guma ultimatum to either resign or face expulsion following concerns about irregularities in the party. The source said Khama’s major gripe is that the Botswana Movement for Democracy founding treasure has not been able to unite the BDP, which is facing serious crisis fueled by irregularities in the just-ended primary election. Over 90 percent of primary election candidates who lost an election have complained about voters roll irregularities.

However, Guma had previously distanced himself from the irregularities arguing that the Electoral Board chaired by Khama personal lawyer, Parks Tafa is responsible for election. BDP executive secretary, Mpho Balopi was not immediately available for comment by press time Tuesday.