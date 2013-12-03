Molosiwa appeals to BCP Central Committee

Botswana Congress Party primary elections machinery ran smoothly until it reached Palapye last Saturday where a number of irregularities allegedly took place.

The constituency was contested by James Olesitse who scored 499 votes against Molosiwa’s 387.

Molosiwa lodged an appeal with the Central Committee on Wednesday accusing Olesitse of flouting the party primary elections rules and procedures. Among the charges Molosiwa says Olesitse used a public address system for two consecutive days contrary to Section 12.1 and 12.2 of the primary elections rules and procedures. So serious is the issue that even the constituency committee have asked Molosiwa to appeal directly to the Director of Elections, Steve Makhura or the central committee.

Molosiwa also accuses Olesitse of Olesitse of failing to submit nomination forms to the constituency committee on time. He cries that Olesitse allegedly came at the last minute, asked for his forms and took them directly to the party head office in Gaborone, which also allegedly processed them in spite of protests from the regional committee. Olesitse is a long time party activist from Serorome ward in Palapye while Molosiwa is the regional member of BCP executive committee by virtue of chairing the LETSWAPO region.

BCP Deputy Secretary General, Akanyang Magama confirmed that his office has received Molosiwa’s appeal and would hand it over to the Election Appeals Tribunal. It is further alleged that the Palapye constituency has written Olesitse asking him to show cause why action cannot be taken against him for flouting the party electoral process, however the constituency Chairman Maina Kgopo couldn’t be drawn into discussing the matter.

For his part couldn’t be bothered with appeals and promised to call a meeting with all BCP members, including respective winners in order to map the way forward for the 2014 general elections. As far as he is concerned the elections were “very wonderful and went well,” except for some mistakes “here and there,” which can be normalised and ironed out internally.