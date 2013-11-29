Mbandezu youth to march against passion killings

Love related murders, or passion killings that have gripped the country in recent years have prompted the Mbanderu Youth Association of Botswana (MYAB) to stage a march in Sehitwa this weekend.

Most of the murders occur when the other party wants to walk out of a relationship. In a press statement the association’s chairperson Henda Uananisa explains that over the past few years and months they have noticed a disturbing rising trends in the increase of cases where young people from the Ovambanderu community commit suicide over love affairs.

For a tribe known for its rich and strict observance of its cultural practices, the trend according to Uananisa comes as a shocking development. “These developments, and many others, have necessitated the MYAB to feel compelled to stage a march against these seemingly rising bad trends within our community,” reads part of the statement, further stating that the organisation will also be seeking ways of engaging elders as well as the youth in an attempt to find a solution to curbing passion killings.

“We have also regrettably noticed some disturbing cases within our community in which lawlessness seems to be escalating, coupled with some high levels of substance abuse.” The association will also be holding its annual conference in the same village.