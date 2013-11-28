Humanitarian support key in HIV/AIDS fight

Debswana Managing Director Jim Gowans is of the view that humanitarian support is the key to reduce HIV/AIDS prevalence rate.

Speaking at World University Service of Canada (WUSC) Botswana 2013 results sharing Gowans said the country still has a 17.6 percent HIV prevalence hence people still need support to prevent new infections.

Estimates indicate that there are still 15 000 new infections per year hence the time to pitch in and act has arrived. “Now is the time to do, give and support the front lines so they can do more,” he said, adding that care givers need support to knock on doors and talk to people about HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

Gowans said it is time to support the work of organizations, which are flexible enough to inspire a paradigm shift in prevention.

“We need to shift our generosity as a nation because as a middle income country it shows that there are some of us who have the capacity to give,” he said adding that there is need to support communities and the results that can be achieved by organizations that are already working with communities. WUSC is an International NGO that has been working in Botswana since 1980.