In search of a ‘kick boxer’

Mystery surrounds the person who is said to have kicked the ballot box in the recent Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary election in Serowe North.

Details are still sketchy as to who exactly kicked the ballot box at Serowe North constituency, a move that gave Ramadeluka Seretse a platform to call for a re-run of the primaries in the entire constituency. Botswana Guardian fought tooth and nail to have the BDP reveal the identity of the ballot box kicker only to hit a hard rock.

This Wednesday, Mpho Balopi told this publication that BDP lawyer Parks Tafa was the one handling the investigation. “I cannot talk about this issue because it is still under investigation. I cannot jeopardise the investigation,” Balopi said, declining to reveal the man’s identity and the action taken by the BDP against the unidentified man.

Serowe Assistant Superintendent Patrick Molefe said that the BDP had not reported the matter to them and that there was totally nothing they could have done. “It seems this was a BDP internal matter,” he said, adding that Serowe Police Station had not registered such a case.

Efforts to reach BDP lawyer Tafa, were fruitless, since he insisted to be called on Thursday morning, saying that he was in a meeting.