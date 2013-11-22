Parley probe Khama’s land in Kgalagadi

Parliament will on Monday probe the minister of Lands and Housing Lebonaamang Mokalake about a piece of land allegedly applied for by president Ian Khama at the Kgalagadi Land Board.

The piece of land is apparently within the Khawa area. Member of Parliament for Kgatleng West Gilbert Mangole has noticed a question in parliament intending to ask Mokalake to confirm whether indeed the president has applied to the Kgalagadi Land Board for allocation of land within the said area. If that is the case Mangole wants the minister to state the exact location and size of the land applied for; the intended use of the land; how President Khama got to know of the availability of the piece of land; and whether such information has been availed to other Batswana.

Khama has another piece of land in Mosu measuring about a kilometre by a kilometre, which recently attracted controversy. It is believed that Botswana Defence Force personnel were used to construct Khama’s holiday compound complete with an airstrip at the taxpayers’ expense. President Khama’s holiday home is on the southeastern edge of Makgadikgadi pans a few kilometres from the village of Mosu-a pristine tourist attraction place. Until last Friday government has been denying that the airstrip is on Khama’s land.

However, presidential affairs minister, Mokgweetsi Masisi confirmed after a question in parliament last Friday that indeed the airstrip is on Khama’s private land.