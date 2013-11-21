Global Expo grows in leaps and bounds

Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Letsebe Sejoe has revealed that the 2013 Global Expo has recorded a significant growth in international exhibitors.

Speaking at the opening of the expo this week, Sejoe said this year the expo will host 20 countries, adding that more than 170 exhibitors across the world will participate- a huge growth compared to the 156 exhibitors in 2012.

Hosted under the theme, "Promoting investment through innovative business partnerships and trade", this year's Global Expo aims at highlighting and encouraging successful business partnerships that foster the acquisition and transfer of technology and advanced expertise in a particular business activity.

Sejoe said the Global Expo hosts an investment forum that unpacks domestic investment opportunities as well as workshops on how to exploit regional trade and investment opportunities.

For his part Vice President Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe said the growing rankings of the country as the best investment destination is testimony that there are opportunities in Botswana.

Kedikilwe pointed out that the Expo has facilitated investment and trade over the years and growth has been seen in the growing number of exhibitors from 107 in 2006 to 156 in 2012 while the cumulative business transacted is P380 million orders placed between the companies.

"It (Expo) has also had a significant impact on the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country," he said. The Expo will run from the 20-23 November, with an 8 session two days conferences tackling investment issues and opportunities in the country.