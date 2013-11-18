Landing tariffs for bush airstrips

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) will re-introduce landing and flyover tariffs for small aircraft that use bush airstrips especially in the Okavango Delta.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications says the tariffs fees will be used to maintain the airstrips. Tour operators who run small aircraft complained about the dilapidated bush airstrips that pose a danger to tourists visiting the Okavango using small aircraft.

This prompted the Ministry of Transport and Communication to instruct CAAB to introduce the tariff fees that will be used to rehabilitate the airstrips. Minister,Nonofo Molefi says that they will reintroduce the tariffs, which government had phased out. Molefi indicated that the money accruing from the tariffs would be used to rehabilitate bush airstrips in the Okavango Delta.