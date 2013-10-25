Unions wary of privatisation

Union representatives have expressed fear that privatisation of the public sector will impoverish and alienate the underprivileged.

Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU) Vice President Bohithetswe Lentswe said the problem with privatisation is that it results in more job losses and less consideration to the welfare of the employees.

Speaking at a consultation forum with the Public Enterprises Evaluation and Privatisation Agency (PEEPA) this week at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC), union leaders said when privatisation was first proposed to them it looked good on paper and they never expected that the transition would come with more poverty issues, such as increased number of the unemployed. Lentswe said what is most painful is the fact that even when people are retrenched they are not given packages that could sustain them after service. “Employees are not even given post employment counselling on how they could invest and find other means of income,” he said.

“People are not even aware that they can buy shares in the companies they used to work for or even propose to carry out some of the services that are being outsourced.” He said the country needs an inclusive high level forum at ministerial level so that all stakeholders can come up with a legislation that will guide privatisation. “We hope that privatisation is being done as a strategic move that would ensure equal wealth to all not alienation of others,” he said. For his part Botswana Federation of Public Service Union’s (BOFEPUSO) Labour Secretary Johnson Motshwarakgole said they have long suggested that PEEPA should be run by an Act of parliament to ensure that its strategies are put into place. “However there is no law that imposes what PEEPA is preaching and as long as that is the case the opposite will continue to take place,” he said.

Simon Matenge of Botswana Railways Amalgamated Workers’ Union said currently private companies retrench a large number of employees without paying them their packages. “Privatisation just looks lucrative on paper but in reality people are being victimised.” Responding to comments PEEPA Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tiny Moremi said people are not getting retrenched due to privatisation but because of the restructuring taking place in their companies. “But we have noted your concerns and we will consider what you said.” Moremi pointed out that they should however not forget that privatisation comes with a lot of opportunities and promotes citizen empowerment through their participation in building the economy.





