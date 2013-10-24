Number of youth in Bulela Ditswe encouraging

The number of young persons contesting the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Bulela Ditswe has doubled compared to 2008. In 2008 about 75 participated in the primary elections as candidates but the number has more than doubled to 165 this time around.

Of the number, 150 are contesting for the council positions and while only 15 will try their luck for a parliamentary seat. Briefing the media on Wednesday, BDP Youth League Chairperson Andy Boatile said they hope that the large number of youth standing for elections will encourage their mates to register for elections and get a chance to vote.

"We believe with this numbers more youth will be encouraged to register for the elections." Boatile said they have already covered 16 regions addressing the youth and encouraging them to register. According to the youth leader the youth league will assist young persons who win Bulela Ditswe with campaign strategies.

The party Vice Chairman Charles Mabjeng however expressed worry about the youth’s lack of interest in the voting process. "It is our responsibility to encourage youth to register for elections regardless of the political party they belong to," he said adding that young should also have to take responsibility and register to vote.

Meanwhile, Boatile pointed out that the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture is worried that youth are not taking advantage of various development programs offered by government.

"We know it is a challenge to finally find funding from the office, but with determination one can succeed."

He added that life is not easy and one has to work hard to achieve what ever they want.

