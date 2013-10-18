Textile industry key to diversification-BOCCIM

The textile and clothing industry has the opportunity to create jobs and contribute immensely to the economic growth of the country, Botswana Confederation of Commerce and Industry (BOCCIM) CEO Maria Machailo-Ellis has said.

Speaking at the launch of the 2013/2014 Vlisco collection summer designs by local designers, the BOCCIM described the industry as “the diamond that can contribute to the economic diversification that we are looking for.”

Machailo-Ellis said due to the value that the industry has, there has to be change in the way it is being run, as it is currently performing badly. She opined that often fashion shows of large magnitude would be held without the designer’s readiness on how to grow the business as well as handle large orders.

“Often suppliers have complained about the lack of commitment from the locals to supply the required volume at the agreed period.”

As a result of that fashion shows just become entertainment platforms and never yielded any tangible results. “Designers need to partner with manufactures to meet the demand of potential buyers and be in a position to manage bulk orders.”

She noted that government is making efforts to support local produce through the introduction of schemes to lead the way to the right products. And also BOCCIM has organised workshops to connect the buyers and sellers to enable easy trade.