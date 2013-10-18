Chief Justice urges male employees to circumcise

Chief Justice, Maruping Dibotelo has urged his fellow bench members and the Administrative of Justice staff members to take the initiative of healthy eating, regular physical exercise and routine medical check-ups.

He was speaking during the Wellness Day in which the administration of justice has set aside the entire judicial calendar on Friday 18 to commemorate wellness.

Dibotelo said wellness is a result of personal initiative seeking more optimal, holistic and balanced state of health and well-being across multiple dimensions.

"The dimensions of wellness include, inter alia, mental, physical, spiritual, social, financial, occupational and environmental health conditions."

He pointed out that the gradual movement from traditional foods has resulted in complications to individuals health state.

"Prevention is better than cure hence it is crucial for individual to keep up with healthy health styles to stay in the clear."

Dibotelo also encouraged male employees to consider safe male circumcision as it is an initiative to reduce new HIV/AIDS transmissions, adding that circumcision comes with counseling, screening and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

The judge president, justice of the court of appeal, judges of the high court, magistrates and staff from Gaborone and neighboring villages were present at the event, despite tension and criticism for Dibotelo’s remarks on misconduct by some of the judges.