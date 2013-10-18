Enrolment of ICT into education system remains a challenge

Experts say the enrolment of digital education into the learning process is still a challenge for Africa.

Speaking during the Innovation Africa 2013 panel discussion Google Ghana country manager Estelle Akofio-Sowah said complete digitalisation is a challenge that is not only facing Africa but also the developed countries.

“It would not be simple to incorporate technology, however with the right policies and mind sets there can be change.”

Kenya’s Information Communication Technology (ICT) Authority Chief Executive officer Victor Kyalo said the best way to enable change is by creating an enabling environment. Kyalo said the main reason behind the lack of progress is the lack of policies that promote collaboration that could lead to incorporation of technology to the learning systems.

“The mind sets of the people also needs to be changed so that they can embrace the technological transformation,” he said.

For his part South Africa Deputy Director General, in the Ministry of Basic Education Mathanzima Mweli informed the panel that his country has put in place a strategic policy that focuses on professional development, connectivity and research to ensure that all learners can use technology as a life skill.

“We have put an enabling environment that has facilities to help us attain results,” he said.

He however pointed out that it is a challenge to bring people on board and break them away from the old approach of doing things.

“What is also a problem is the ever changing digital landscape that also come at a cost,” he said.

Botswana College of Open and Distance Learning Manager-Education Technology Lekopanye Tladi said the country is currently facing a challenge to ensure that everyone has access to ICT programmes and facilities.

“What is disheartening is that when ICT was rolled out to schools it was noticed that a number of teachers lacked computer literacy,” he said, adding that the government has since embarked on a project that gives teachers ICT training.

He said to enhance access to Internet the government has invested a lot of money on the fibber optic project, which is set to reduce the costs of accessing Internet.

Tladi said that affordability of ICT facilities still remains a huge challenge in the country, which is hindering the locals to connect Internet at their homes. He pointed out that the lacks content developers.

“We need to develop e-learning content but we do not have the right devises that could enable us to do so,” he said.