The church has neglected its duty

It is so embarrassing that president Ian Khama and not the Church community, is in the forefront of the campaign to help the needy members of the community.

Pastor Jeremiah Thwala of Abundant Grace Ministries International observed this during a handover of clothing donation and adoption of the Tapologong association in Mochudi recently. “churches today are focused on acquiring riches and competing instead of coming together and uniting to improve the living conditions of members of the community,” he said.

It was also disheartening, he said that people today go to church to seek divorce counselling with little regard to the repercussions divorce has on children. Tapologong association cares for the sick, elderly and protects children’s rights especially the right to education. Tapologong founder Molemane Maje was touched that there are people in society who still care and love others without expecting anything in return. A member of the church Letty Seleke said the donation was in response to a call from their pastor to help the needy.