Mogoditshane: For politicians eyes only!

If you want to see what’s wrong with Botswana, take a drive to Block 5 in Mogoditshane. Almost the size of Phase II, with no streets and unpaved roads, Mogoditshane is the sucking vortex where Botswana economic heart should be.

Diamonds gave Botswana middle-income status, but Block 5 - some few kilometres from the world’s largest diamond testing and sorting centre, Diamond Trading Company (DTC) - is a poor place to live. Mineral wealth from the world’s richest diamond mine, Jwaneng Mine seems to have not reached Block 5 and its roughly 600 inhabitants. For 61-year old Letsogile Mokaesi passing time beside his tin shack has become a routine he adopted 20 years ago.

“Our government has got no truth,” he remarks as he raises his head from a mattress. “We have a stand pipe, but no water. They only give water to those with plot certificates.” Brawny with steely eyes, Mokaesi has been squatting in Block 5 since 1993 in a tiny metal shack after the notorious “yellow monster” demolished his two-and-half house. “Look, I am going to stay here until they give me land. Where should I go?” he sits upright and gazes in the direction of his kraal that reveals several bony cattle. “When I ask landboard about my application, they say government is responsible. This government has got no truth.” To see Mokaesi is to see Botswana’s stark poverty and inequalities in a country where more than a quarter of the population earns less than P600 per month. Tall, dark and spotting untidy beard, Mokaesi’s day begins in the evenings where, in the cover of darkness, he herds 11 of his cattle to graze lush grass in suburban Gaborone.

“I know it is not allowed, but where will they graze?” he smirks, half complaining, half defending his illegal action. Aside from Kgalagadi, Ghanzi and Ngwaketsi, Kweneng is one of the poorest regions in a country which has a GDP per capita of around US$. 8 000, well above three of the five biggest developing economies known as BRICS. But the stark gradation helps explain Mogoditshane’s raging crime.

Mogoditshane Police Station statistics paint a depressing picture. Armed robbery and rape are endemic. Ninety-nine rape cases have already been reported in the first half of this year. The number is expected to exceed the 147 recorded in 2012. The story is the same with armed robbery, robbery and murder. Between January and July this year, eight people have lost their lives in Mogoditshane when compared to 14 recorded in 2012. With the general election approaching in around 300 days, politicians have begun scrambling for votes in Block 5. “(Patrick) Masimolole (incumbent area MP,) is doing his best. The problem is with the landboards,” remarks Mokaesi in a drunken stupor. “I am BNF, but I think (President Ian) Khama has done a lot of tangible things. We are being misled by the opposition,” he says and explains how the formation of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has confused politicians and voters alike.

For 35 year-old Baboloki Gaowele creating employment and developing Block 5 should be every politician’s priority. “I get water from neighbours,” he says wryly. The unemployed Gabane man is now used to a pile of dust that permeates his shack beside the busy road. “I m not even going to vote this coming general election because it is hopeless,” he said. He is among the 20 percent Batswana struggling to find employment despite Khama’s several poverty eradication plans. “ I used to vote because I was told jobs would be created, our roads would be developed but to no avail,” he said. In the 2009 general elections Masimolole won the parliamentary seat with 3 525 votes beating Paul Mudongo of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) with a huge margin of 1000 votes. Botswana National Front (BNF)’s candidate Mokgweetsi Kgosipula then garnered 1865 votes while other parties were voted by far less than 500 voters respectively. The ruling Botswana Democratic Party hopes to retain the constituency despite deep levels of disillusionment among voters. BDP spokesperson, Mpho Balopi expressed his concern about the lack of development in Mogoditshane, an area with a population of 64 000 inhabitants.

He faults the global economic crisis and explains that it was not possible to develop roads given the uncertainties of the economic environment. On the other hand Taolo Lucas and Moeti Mohwasa, spokespersons of BCP and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) respectively feel that lack of proper allocation of resources and clear strategic plan by the ruling party is failing not only Mogoditshane residents but also the entire nation.

“How can areas like Mogoditshane be properly developed while the BDP government wastes so much billions on unplanned and poorly constructed projects like the Morupule B,” Mohwasa said, with raised emotions.

Although the 35-year-old Gaowele is unemployed, making ends meet is the least of his worries. What gives him sleepless nights is the fact that for over 25 years now, he is still a squatter, despite having applied for the tiny piece of land with the relevant authorities. “My home might be destroyed anytime, since I have not been officially allocated this plot to stay in,” a flush of disappointment is visible as he explains how he has been struggling to get land from Mogoditshane Landboard. The story is the same everywhere in Mogoditshane. Mohwasa continues to explain that poor people like Gaowele and Mokaisi will never have land under the BDP leadership, which allocates land driven by political interests and corruption to enrich those associated with the ruling elite. “Why on earth would a caring and loving government demolish homes of citizens who have applied for land years back leaving them homeless,” he asks rhetorically, stressing that the UDC’s aim is to have people living dignified lives, with accelerated land allocating initiatiatives.

Balopi however has different views and argues that being a peri-urban area, applications for land overwhelm the authorities and land availability given the population of the areas. Mogoditshane landboard has been overwhelmed by applications exceeding 220 000.

BCP is torn between fielding a youthful candidate, Chilliboy Rakgari and Mudongo, while UDC has settled for former area MP’s son, Sedirwa Kgoroba. For Lucas, if his party wins Mogoditshane in the next general election in 12 months, BCP will “push for the allocation of plots” to be expedited to allow Mogoditshane residents the dignity of home ownership. Police are concerned about escalating cases of house breaking and theft, but for Dorothy Kooitse of Ledumadumane, the situation is beyond police control. Recently residents took it upon themselves - when they inscribed a warning in a cardboard box along the dusty Ledumadumane streets - and threatened mob justice to would be criminals. “KEEP ON STEALING OUR WALLETS,” the warning seemed to urge criminals. “BUT TO NO BE CAUGHT BECAUSE WE WILL SET AN EXAMPLE IF WE CATCH YOU.” The inscription along the road did not deter criminals. Police fear that Mogoditshane house breaking will exceed the 396 recorded in 2012. In the past six months, already 276 cases have been reported.

There is a flush of fear visible on Kooitse’s face as she begins to speak about Mogoditshane crime. “Just last week, they broke into the house next door and stole almost all valuables,” she said, agitated. “Almost every time we call the police, they arrive late or not at all. This time around we will only vote into power politicians with the will to bring safety to our streets,” she said, while her husband Nakedi Dube added that when the sun sets, no one is free to walk, since women are being raped and robbed on their way home from work and various places. Station Commander, Superintendent Nkwebi Chilisa is concerned about Mogoditshane crime. “We have strategies in place to curb the situation,” he explains. He mentions Operation Teams, Task Force Teams and Strategic Deployments as one of his strategies to help reduce crime. Public education and workshops have also been used to reach out to the community. Balopi feels that his ruling party will carry out educational initiatives aimed at sensitising the area about crime. Many see this as a desperate attempt to retain the constituency. “Will they also carry out educational initiatives on destitution,” one social worker joked. Of the 68 recorded destitute persons, 16 are youth, according to Kweneng District Council figures. Youth unemployment is also high and disturbing. Both Lucas and Mohwasa agree.

“We believe Mogoditshane youth needs to have employment so they could keep away from crime,” said Lucas, adding that all this falls under their national economic diversification plan. “Instead of channeling resources to useless projects and organisations, areas like Mogoditshane need to have enough policemen and resources.” As the sun sets, Mokaesi herds his bony cattle to an unlikely grazing land alongside fortified mansions in an elite enclave surrounded by barbed wire. “I know it is wrong. I only have to take them to Gaborone. Where else will they graze?”