Shakawe police investigates murder case

Police in Shakawe are investigating a case in which a man is believed to have murdered his spouse and later committed suicide.

The 53-year-old man of Nxamasera is believed to have shot his 45-year-old wife and later decided to end his own life last Sunday following a misunderstanding they had.

In an interview Shakawe police station Acting Station Commander Amos Solomon said there was no message left to explain the reason behind the shocking incident.

“The challenge we have is that people are secretive and do not report Gender Based Violence to the police and they wait for such incidents to take place,” he said, adding that due to that it is difficult for them to know the rate of Gender Based Violence in their village.

He said instead they are responding to symptoms of violence such as assault and murder. Meanwhile Solomon said for the month they have recorded two more incidents of suicide acts, and also there were no notes left behind by the deceased.

