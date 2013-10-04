First phase of traffic upgrade underway

A traffic upgrade project costing over P36 million is underway in Gaborone.

Presenting to the Gaborone City Council (GCC) full council this week, GCC Principal Roads Engineer Khumo Manyathelo revealed that the ministry of transport and communications through the Department of Roads has engaged consultants to undertake conceptual design for traffic signals modernisation, provision of a dedicated bus lane, traffic cameras surveillance and provision of Centralised Traffic Control (CTC).

Manyathelo said the project, which is financed by the Botswana government and World Bank, is at a revised cost of Euro 3 888 439 or P36 331 647. The consulting company is NAMA S.A consultants. The city roads engineer said the project intends to set up the Gaborone Traffic Management Unit, which is responsible for the operation and maintenance of roadside and central components of the CTC system for Greater Gaborone. “The consultation will address the current challenges of growth in vehicle population, congestion and road safety. As well as consider the physical, social and political environment.” Manyathelo pointed out that the Gaborone Multimodal Transport Study identified over 120 projects including traffic signal refurbishment, intersection widening, traffic signal retiming, and central system and remodeling of selected traffic signal installation.

Hence the project will be looking at the City road network, which is approximately 9000Km paved the rest gravel and 120 traffic signals junctions. He said the project is currently at the phase I stage which is conceptual design up to award of contact, it will then be followed by phase II which is the implementation of road works followed by the last phase which will involve operations and maintenance to the point of transfer. “Once complete the project will result in minimum increase in corridor signal junction traffic capacity of about 15 to 20 percent,” he said.

He added that upon completion police intervention will be reduced at about 85 percent, accidents by 20 percent, signal down-time by 5 percent, reduce vehicle operation costs by 50 percent and customers satisfaction levels is expected around 50 percent. Responding to the presentation councilors pointed out that although informative the presentation was too technical for them to deliberate on, and they needed time to assess it. For his part Village ward Councilor Seabelo Thekiso said they needed time to fully understand the presentation and then make input.

Tsholofelo South ward councilor Moagi Taunyane shared the same sentiments but pointed out that the development also need to include directions and labeling in major roads to avoid visitors getting lost.



