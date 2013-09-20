Change procurement system-PS

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Health Dr Kolaatamo Malefho has pleaded with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to look into the government procurement system and observe whether is the best for the country or not.

According to him the current procurement system used by the Public Procurement & Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) creates unnecessary bureaucracy.

The PS said this, this morning (Friday) when presenting before PAC his ministry’s performance audit report on procurement of medical equipment and surgical instruments by the department of clinical service.

Malefho pointed out that using the same procurement method for both small and big tenders delays everything.

“The shortest period to purchase products is three months and the period is too long especially with regards to purchasing of medication,” he said adding that the PPADB keeps on asking for different documentation each time making it a challenge to purchase medicine on time.

“Procurement should be done looking at the performance of the company as well as the quality of their products to avoid all the procurement issues we have currently,” he said.

The PS said if the PPADB does not find simplified procurement processes they might be faced with corruption issues due to the current procedures.

“The PPADB should not praise us for having had a public fair awarding of a tender whilst the equipment supplied by the company is of low quality.”

Malefho said he has enough procurement staff that has the capacity to carry out procurement; their challenge is with the PPADB.

PAC Chairperson Nehemiah Modubule assured the PS that his committee would find time to engage PPADB and see how the challenges could be avoided.

Committee member, Member of Parliament for Selibe-Phikwe West Gilson Saleshando said they have noted that the Ministry of Health has challenges especially with procuring products. “The ministry should have communicated their challenges so that we could be better informed to know how they could be assisted to ensure provision of quality public equipment,” he said.