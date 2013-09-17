Botswana needs strong political women-Moatlhodi

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Pono Moatlhodi is of the view that Botswana needs strong political women who can strongly challenge their male counterparts.

Returning from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) that was held in Johannesburg South-Africa last week, Moatlhodi who was the Botswana delegation leader revealed in an interview that at the meeting Botswana was urged to get more women into politics.

Botswana has only four women Members of Parliament. These are Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Botlogile Tshireletso, Dorcas Makgato-Malesu and Gloria Somolokae. The latter two only came to parliament through special appointment. Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States are proactively working towards equal representation of men and women politics and decision making positions at all levels but Botswana seems to be failing at this.

A number of countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Tanzania have on average of more than 30 % women’s representation in the upper and lower houses of parliament.

According to Moatlhodi women in the country are beaten fair and square during general elections.“Our local political landscape needs strong women who can resist any pressure,” he said.The CWP moves across countries encouraging women to become active in politics. Moatlhodi further said at the meeting attendants advocated for enhanced parliamentary democracy.

MPs for Kweneng East Moeng Pheto and for Okavango Bagalatia Arone also attended the meeting.