Indian man shot and killed in Phase 2

An Indian national was shot and killed on Tuesday night during a robbery in Phase 2 in Gaborone West.

According to sources, the victim, aged between 40 and 45 years and three other men had just arrived home from Mogoditshane when they found a group of seven men outside their home. The suspects who were driving a Corolla sedan then demanded valuables and money from them. It is not clear whether the deceased was shot when he tried to escape or whether he had attempted to fight back. But sources say the robbers fired a number of shots at the gate to the yard of the businessmen who trade in Gabane Industrial. A Chinese couple was also robbed in front of their home in Block 5 on the same night.

The couple had just arrived home when four armed men attacked them. “They apparently demanded money and cellular phones. But they were not happy with the money that they were given. They slapped them and proceeded to break their car windows and punctured their tyres with what is believed to be a Machete or a sharp instrument,” said a source. Superintendent Agreement Mapeu of Gaborone West Police confirmed the Phase II incident. He said it was too early to connect both incidents. “We have not gathered any evidence that shows that the two cases were committed by the same suspects,” he said.

He said the suspects in the Phase 2 incident would likely be charged with murder and armed robbery. In another case last week a security guard was attacked and killed on duty in Gaborone North. According to the police between January and August this year, 780-armed robberies have been recorded in the country. In the same period last year, 1058 cases were recorded. In the majority of cases the suspects use weapons such as firearms and knives but their common weapons are knives.