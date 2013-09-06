‘BTO not meddling’ - Minister

Government said a committee made up of land board officials, District Commissioners and a “few important member of the community” meet and make decisions on land concessions.

The Landboard Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) is tasked with identifying land that could be reserved for tourism activities. The Minister of Tourism Wildlife and Environment, Tshekedi Khama told Botswana Guardian this week that the TAC has been mandated to come up with the required provisions and management plans and development criteria for the land. The committee will then hand over the requirements to Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) who advertises the concession available. The minister said applicants apply to the land board for the management area, but said the BTO will be responsible for assessment and recommendation of the applicants.

“The BTO will then look at the submitted names then make recommendation on which applicant best suits the requirements,” he said, adding that BTO does not take part in the allocation of land but advises land board on the suitable candidates for an opportunity.

When the land board has approved the recommended company the BTO will enter into a license agreement with the successful candidate.

“The land board has the right to reject the company that was selected by the BTO and they have the final say on the person who qualifies.”

Khama as it is common knowledge that BTO has experience, knowledge and resources on what is required for the hospitality industry its involvement is crucial as they are experts in tourism issues.

“Also our participation is solely to promote opportunities for the local community through the Community Based Development projects.”

He pointed out that currently 75 percent of the CBD projects are based in the Okavango and the BTO aims to create interest at the marginalised areas like the Kgalagadi.