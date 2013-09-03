I can play dumb-Moitoi

Minister of Education Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi warned students that although she is not a fool she could play dumb if pushed to the limit. She said this during a meeting with University of Botswana (UB) Students Representative Council (SRC) last week Friday. The meeting was meant to address the student’s grievances on sponsorship and book allowances.

Moitoi said she was really disappointed by the students’ participation in strikes saying that such kind of protests should be left for workers. “The promises I made regarding sponsorship are valid as I presented them in parliament, and I can not say something I do not mean in public,” she said. The Minster assured the students that as promised 3500 students will be sponsored to retake a module, complete a semester as well as students who wish to progress with their studies. She said only students with a good academic track record and who defaulted due to issues beyond their control will be sponsored.

“Around P207 million will be used to sponsor students and we are working around the clock to ensure that they are,” she said adding that she will do all she could to keep her end of the facet.

“But it will all be up to you not to behave in any ill manner and give us time to address your issues.” Moitoi asked the students to give her ministry till next year January to have resolved all issues as they all needed time to be addressed. In an interview UB SRC president Kago Mokotedi said the response by the minister was a clear indication that the class boycott bore fruits. “We are happy that we were able to catch the minister’s attention and hope that issues will be addressed as promised.”