Unions call for regime change

Faced with a government, which they say is reluctant to address their grievances, members of some labour unions are itching for action and less talking.

At a Botswana Federation of Public Service Unions (BOFEPUSU) meeting on Wednesday held to update members about the 2013/14 salary negotiations and the 2014 general election union leaders and shop stewards came out clear that it is now time to remove the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) from power.

Some union members were against the union’s leaders’ position that workers should assess candidates and vote into power those who address their (union members) grievances but rather said they should opt for regime change. Botswana Teachers Union Secretary General Ibo Kenosi who was addressing the meeting said Botswana has been turned into a military state. “This country has changed. The leadership is using military means to rule civilians,” he said, adding that workers should use their power to correct this in 2014.

He suggested that in 2014 civil servants should arrange themselves into voting blocks in all of the major towns and villages. “Let us come out clear and change this regime.” Deputy Secretary General of the Botswana Federation of Public Service Unions (BOFEPUSU), Ketlhalefile Motshegwa urged members to vote wisely in 2014. He noted that even if government chooses to increase their salaries workers should not forget how government has been treating them. “Let us not forget what we went through.” Unions are angry at the way the current government is handling labour issues especially salary negotiations. Unions are proposing a 3 percent increment for top earners and 30 percent for those at lower scales but the employer argues that economic constraints make it difficult to adjust public servants salaries this year. Government is also not in a position to talk about conditions of service as she is currently carrying out a study on the review of conditions of service of public servants.

BOFEPUSU secretary general said they have appointed a consultant who will advise unions on how to vote in 2014. The consultant is expected to submit a report early next month. Meanwhile, at the Ramotswa meeting one member who identified himself as GG called for union leaders to take action and do away with talking. “We want the sword and to spill blood. We need action,” he said adding they are wasting time by talking a lot. He accused politicians of only caring about their needs and urged all unions under BOFEPUSU to unite and form one big union. He supported block-voting saying it will deliver the desired results for the union members. Salary negotiations are expected to resume next week and union members have not ruled out an industrial action should government refuse their demands.