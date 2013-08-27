BMD youth league snubs BNYC general assembly 

The Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) youth league has accused the Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) saying the latter is a toothless dog and a breeding ground for Botswana Democratic Party leaders.

The youth league today (Monday) took a decision to snub the BNYC Annual General Assembly (AGM) billed for this weekend in Palapye.

Speaking during a press conference this morning the league President, Phenyo Segokgo said that BNYC employees are hostile towards them and disregards any input they engage them on.

“BNYC is a toothless dog and a breeding ground for Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leaders,” he said. Segokgo pointed out that their main reason for not attending the AGM is the fact that BNYC said they would not be paying for any logistics for politicians, despite the fact that the council will cover other people’s expenses.

“We will not be attending the AGM, besides even if we attend we wont have any impact because the council does not consider us,” he said adding that they also do not want to be associated with an organisation that is rampaged by corruption and ill practices.

He said BNYC is silent on a number of youth grievances and they are not willing to engage the youth on how to tackle these challenges.

Meanwhile the BMD youth league aims to mobilize youth across the country to register for the 2014 General Elections. Activities such as music festivals, concerts and football tournaments will be organised where the registration message will be passed.

Segokgo said that they are negotiating with the BMD leadership to allow young politicians who will be contesting for elections to pay a special and not the full amount.

“A number of young people will not afford the set P1000 so they should pay at least 50 percent of the registration fee.”

Segokgo pointed out that Haskins Nkaigwa in Gaborone North and Dimpho Mashaba in Selibe-Phikwe East have expressed interest to stand for elections and the party plans to give them support.