Rumours Of An Apparent Collusion To Try And Takeover The Sales Of BMC Products

The rumours implicating the UK Company DAWN MEAT, MEATCO Namibia and a group of White farmers in Botswana headed by Mr Philip Fischer started in 2005 when the IDI report was being discussed and continued during the search and later engagement of the Australian consultants GRM. These rumours were reported upon at that time by BMC UK Management, through the CEO, to the Board of BMC but in the main they were dismissed as simple gossip without any relevance.

They have now re-emerged and were reported verbally to the Chairman, CEO and members of the BMC (UK) Holdings Board of Directors at a Board meeting held in London on June 11th 2008 and this paper is a summary of those rumours and the sources that have supplied the information.

Chronologically the events are in date order as reported to BMC (UK) Management and staff and are as follows.

Wednesday 4 June 2008

The first information received was communicated to the General Manager Marketing (GMM), Colin Watson, on the morning of 4 June when one of our customers, the Company George Abrahams, advised the GMM that something was happening at Dawn Meats. He would not say what it was exactly that was happening but said it would all come out within 48 hours.

At approx. 3.00pm the Senior Sales Manager received a call from Mr Peter Flockhart the senior buyer at Campbell Prime to ask if he knew what was happening at Dawn as something appeared to be going on.

At approx 4.30pm the GMM received a call from Ms Cheryl Dookie, Senior buyer with the company Chitty who asked the same question. At approx 5.30pm the GMM received a call from Mr Dennis Clark, Sales Director with the Company Towers Thomson who said that there had been a break-down in management in the Dawn Company. He added that Mr Brian Perkins, Dawns’ Sales Director and the person that had been instrumental in taking the Meatco contract from BMC to Dawn in 2007 had left the company with immediate effect and had taken 6 employees with him.

Because of this information the MD of BMC (UK), T W Ray, sent an e-mail at 6.13pm to Kobus du Plessis (KdP) the CEO of Meatco asking if he was aware of the split. KdP replied, at 7.29am on Thursday 5 June 2008, that he had been

informed by Brian Perkins that he was going for a management buyout but Dawn had been heavy handed in their response and Brian Perkins had resigned. The full content of the e-mail is attached at Appendix 1.

Thursday 5 June 2008

The AMI Shipping Manager (SM), Ron Jordan, rang Dawn London to speak to their Shipping Manager, whom he has known for many years. He was put through to Mr Paul Biddle, a former employee of BMC (UK), who advised the SM that:

Brian Perkins had approached Dawn with a proposal for a management

buyout of Dawn London.

Dawn had refused

Brian Perkins had been sacked.

Brian Perkins had left the company and had taken three traders with him

as well as the Dawn London Shipping Manager.

Saturday 7 June 2008

During the afternoon of Saturday 7 June 2008 the GMM spoke with Mr Craig McPherson-Davis (CMD), former GMM of BMC (UK), who is now a trader with Dawn London, having left BMC to follow the Meatco contract. CMD advised the GMM that:

Brian Perkins had resigned from Dawn London and that he was going to

start trading on his own with effect from 16 June 2008.

He (CMD) was not aware of this until he was told by the CEO of Dawn.

Perkins had requested a management buy-out and had insisted on an

answer by 13 June 2008.

Before Dawn could respond Perkins had resigned along with six other

employees of Dawn London.

These employees are two international traders, the accountant, the

shipping manager and Perkins’ two sons.

CMD said that the backer for Perkins was an American who is the brother

of one of the traders and had put up US$2.5 million.

Perkins had asked CMD to join him but CMD had refused.

CMD said he hoped Dawn would keep the Meatco contract but did not

think they would do so.

CMD said he is of the opinion that Perkins has prior agreement with

Meatco and believes that the CEO of Meatco knew all about the Perkins

set up and further said there are strong links between Meatco CEO,

(KdP), Brian Perkins and Mr Philip Fischer of Botswana.

CMD said he is of the opinion that Philip Fischer has “another agenda”

and that he Fischer had set up a meeting in Botswana with The Minister of

Agriculture for Perkins, du Plessis and Fischer to try to convince the

Minister that BMC should go with Perkins and Meatco. This meeting was

however later cancelled. Letter to CEO attached as Appendix 2.

CMD offered to have a meeting with the BMC (UK) MD to explain

everything that he knew.

This information was communicated to the BMC (UK) MD immediately after the telephone conversation and the MD then phoned CMD and arranged a meeting for Monday 9 June 2008 at 2.00pm when the Chairman, The PS, the CEO and Mr Nielsen would also be present.

Monday 9 June 2008

CMD arrived for the meeting accompanied by Mr Marcus Sherreard (MS), Sales Director for Dawn Swansea. The transcript of this meeting is attached as Appendix 3. It was apparent at this meeting that CMD knew more than he was saying but that he was probably restrained by the presence of MS. There are several instance where CMD contradicted himself and several where MS corrected/contradicted CMD and vice versa. It is difficult to extract what exactly the truth is which is normal for a web of conspiracy.

Thursday 12 June 2008

CMD spoke with the GMM and advised him that he had been thinking of where the link between Perkins, KdP and Philip Fischer had originated and he had remembered that KdP had introduced Perkins to Fischer about two years ago. He did not say how he knew this.

The SM spoke to Paul Biddle who said that Dawn are concerned that the Meatco contract will go to Perkins.

Friday 13 June 2008

The SM has been advised that Perkins’ new company is called Global Protein Solutions (GPS)

Conclusion

The conclusion that can be drawn from all of this mass of information and rumours is that there appears to be a link between Brian Perkins the former Manager of Dawn Meats, Kobus du Plessis the CEO of Meatco and Mr Philip Fischer established some years ago. A further link in the chain is Prof. Loubser, a co-opted Board Member of Meatco who is also an adviser to both the CEO of Meatco and to Mr. Fischer.

It has also been established that both Professor Loubser and Kobus de Plessis seem to be communicating directly with the financial advisor to the Government of Botswana Mr Czypionka whom they evidently have know for some years.

This also seems to link well with the statement that Mr Czypionka made at a briefing meeting by OKN to the former President H E Festus Mogae in September 2006 when Mr Czypionka said in a factual way “that BMC was going to lose the Meatco contract anyway”. When challenged on this by OKN and asked “where do you have this information from?” Mr Czypionka refused to say. A transcript of the discussion from the BMC UK Board meeting when Mr Chakalisa was asked to confirm this is attached at Appendix 4.

This incident took place 6 months prior to BMC actually being told that the Meatco contract would be lost to BMC.

All of the above tallies well with a summary of these rumours which were communicated to the CEO who felt that although only rumours these were now appearing so often that they seemed to be more than rumours. As the CEO had also heard in Botswana that a group of Afrikaner farmers headed by Mr Fischer together with a group in Namibia was planning to take control over the Meat Industry in these two countries and merge them together he decided to ask for a meeting on ????? with the then Minister of Agriculture, J Schwartz, to brief him and ask for guidance on how to handle this whole affair. At that meeting the Minister, the Deputy Minister and the PS Mr Chakalisa were present and after listening to the CEO said that they would monitor the situation. Nothing further has come from this meeting.

All of this together now seems, with the latest developments with Dawn, to be more than rumours and to indicate that there appears to be a deliberate intention to have BMC “taken over” by Meatco and/or certain individuals with the intention that Mr Kobus du Plessis should become the new overall CEO of a new merged BMC-MEATCO organization.

For many years now Mr Fischer has been “attacking” the marketing of BMC beef and these constant attacks come under the saying “say it long enough and often enough and you will be believed whether or not you are correct.”

Mr Fischer also seems to be constantly chasing Government officials to try to further his views and it all points to and forms part of the “softening up” of BMC although this is purely supposition

What are facts are the following:

 Mr Fischer had a marketing study carried out in the UK without even contacting BMC or AMI which certainly indicates that he has his own agenda.

 Mr Fischer organised a meeting with the Minister, Mr du Plessis and Brian Perkins from DAWN Meats in the name of Meatco, and this was deliberately arranged to take place at a time when he knew that the PS, the Chairman and CEO were out of the country.

 BMC has been informed by the PS that Meatco wishes to buy the Maun abattoir

 Mr Fischer is constantly trying to influence the Australian consultants to his way of thinking.

What happens next?

It is my strong belief that this group has deliberately targeted the strongest link in the BMC group, AMI, and is attempting to have AMI closed and then later turn its attention to the weakest link namely the abattoirs in Botswana itself.

I was personally informed by the Marketing Manager of Meatco during a recent meeting in Swaziland with the Reunion Importers that Meatco is envious of BMC having the AMI organisation and that it would be his advice if there are things to correct in AMI then they should be corrected but as he said never sell it off.

I HAVE THEREFORE COME TO THE CONCLUSION THAT I WOULD BE FAILING IN MY DUTY WERE I NOT TO REPORT THESE RUMOURS THAT AFTER CAREFUL DELIBERATION I REGARD AS FACTS.

M Raborokgwe DR.

CEO Botswana Meat Commission.

APPENDIX 1

From: Kobus du Plessis

Sent: Thursday 5 June 2008 7.29 AM

To: T W Ray

Cc:

Subject: Dawn

Hi Tom

We were informed by Perkins that they were going to approach Dawn for an MBO. My understanding is that when there was a very heavy handed response from Dawn that Perkins and the core team resigned. They evidently have funding from an American investor as well as themselves

Obviously this change will have an impact on our relationship with Dawn and we will see what transpires in the next week or so. Andre will go to the UK next week to make sure that business carries on as it should

Regards

Kobus

Ps I am in the USA for 3 weeks from Monday

kobus du plessis

ph +264 811242616 (mobile)

ph +264 61 3216400 (office)

Fax +264 61 3216404

From: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [mailto:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ]

Sent: Wednesday, June 04, 2008 6:13 PM

To: Kobus du Plessis

Cc: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; Andre Mouton

Subject: Dawn

Hi Kobus,

Colin (Watson) has just phoned me (6.00pm here in UK) to advise me that a customer of ours has rung him to tell him that:

a) Brian Perkins tried for a management buy-out of Dawn Beckton.

b) Dawn refused and sacked him.

c) He has left and taken 3 traders with him to start a new trading company.

d) Craig is not answering his phone, either to Colin or Campbell Prime who wish to buy Namibian product.

I was wondering if:

a) You knew in advance that this was happening.

b) You have been made aware of this today.

c) This news has any bearing on your relationship with Dawn.

Best regards

Tom



APPENDIX 2

APPENDIX 3

TRANSCRIPT OF A MEETING HELD ON 9TH JUNE 2008,

IN THE BOARDROOM BMC UK HOLDINGS

Present: B Gubago (Chairman BMC) BG

L Gakale (PS to the Min of Agriculture) LG

M Raborokgwe (CEO BMC) MR

O K Nielsen (Director BMC) OKN

T W Ray (Managing Director) TWR

C Watson (GM Marketing BMC) CW

H Lane (GM Finance BMC) HL

M Sherreard (Sales Director Dawn Meats) MS

C McPherson-Davis (Dawn Meats Ex BMC) CMD

Introductions ;

TWR

As we know there has been many many rumours flying around the trade, flying around London as to what’s happening with Dawn and Meatco. Some of the rumours are obviously false, some could well be true, so Craig kindly offered to come and brief us as to what the actual situation is between Dawn and Meatco and the break up with Brian Perkins.

MS

Basically Brian Perkins has decided that he wants to go on his own which traders do from time to time as we know and he wants to run his own has set up his own company which I think is very brave in the current climate but that is his choice. He has taken a couple of his closest colleagues with him and set up a business which I think will be operational from this Monday coming. As far as we are concerned he is going off to do his own thing and he’ll be global trading buying and selling across the world without ever actually seeing the raw material that’s the speciality that one of the chaps that is going with him has got, so he will be buying things like pigs’ ears in China and selling them in Thailand, that sort of thing. So that’s going to be the main part of his business with a chap called Fergus and he has taken one of the other chaps who would be a sort of a Project Manager type rather than a salesman or trader a guy called Podraig McCarthy, three of them set up in business on their own and that is as far as it has gone really, they have moved away from Dawn Meats, we are running our operation as we were with different people. I have stepped in and taken on some of Brian’s responsibilities and we have a couple of chaps

who have come over from Ireland in the short term to help us to put together the management structure, but as far as we are concerned it is business as usual. Brian has decided to leave and he obviously has a relationship with lots of people but that relationship is with our group not necessarily with that individual so as far as we are concerned we are just picking up the pieces of those relationships now and recementing them and introducing them to their new contacts and I have been travelling around maybe the last week or so meeting people that Brian would have dealt previously and introducing myself to them and taking on the workload that Brian had previously. That’s the nub of the Brian story. As far as Namibia is concerned Craig was out there with a colleague in Dawn Meats and recently over the last couple of days they had their AGM I believe it was Thursday and Friday and again it was business as usual so that is all there is to say, it’s as simple as that.

OKN

But what is the situation? First of all Brian Perkins is gone, some people have gone. You say he is able to start business on Monday, he must have been preparing this for a long while otherwise he would not be able to do this. That is neither here nor there. What we are interested in is that he seems to be scouring all over Africa and Kobus du Plessis he seems to come into it. What is the story? We hear that there is no contract signed as far as you and Dawn are concerned which to me does not mean a damn thing because the deed is enough, that is a constituted contract but anyway, is that a fact that there actually is no signed contract?

MS

I have no idea in answer to that question. I have no idea.

OKN

But what is, because there are all sorts of rumours flying around that Kobus du Plessis and Andre who I believe landed this morning. Kobus has cancelled his visit with the Chairman to go to America and should have left this morning, what is the background to all this? Where do you come into all this?

MS

The background is that the situation shocked them as much as it shocked us and they are re-establishing their contacts through Dawn Meats in a different way and Andre has simply come over to have a look at the operation to make sure that everything is still running as it was and he has been in the office this morning and we have been there to meet him,

OKN

Marcus, is that true that that shocked them? Don’t you think that Kobus and Mr Perkins were so close that Kobus du Plessis knew all about it.

MS

I have no idea. That may be something that comes out at a later date.

CMD

I would say that, realistically if you put your hand on your heart you are not far wrong but..

MS

We don’t know that, that’s… we don’t know that for sure

CMD

..we can’t make up the bits and pieces in between. Yes there was a good working relationship between Brian and Kobus, for sure and relationships are always built on that type of business effectively but we would be surmising what the truth really is if we were to say…

MS

We don’t know so cannot say

CMD

We don’t know what the links are.

OKN

But what has Brian Perkins then… He starts a new company on Monday as you say. As far as you are concerned do you regard him now as gunning for you and for the Meatco contract or are you going to be pally and that’s it and whatever. What’s happening?

MS

Brian is not representing Dawn Meats in any way shape or form at all in any part of his businesses whatsoever. Absolutely, Brian has chosen to resign from Dawn Meats

OKN

Are you going to sue? Is Dawn going to sue him?

MS

I could not possibly comment it would be up to our CEO to decide, Brian is not involved in our business, he resigned. He has resigned from his position, his colleague has resigned from his position the two of them have left our business and as far as we are concerned their links into Meatco from a Dawn Meats perspective have also been resigned so there is absolutely no link from Brian in Dawn anymore.

BG

The contract with Meatco is continuing? You are continuing to be agents for Meatco.

MS

Absolutely, as far as we are concerned

CMD

That is one of the reasons why Andre would be over here this week, effectively to see..

OKN

But Kobus is also coming

CMD

I believe Kobus is coming, just to certainly see our CEO

OKN

But why does then Brian Perkins, if he is just going to do what is the other part of that business did without Meatco, why does he then travel around Meatco, Namibia and also want to go to Botswana.

MS

I have no idea. He is on his own. He’s acting under his own volition. We can’t stop him from travelling

OKN

I know you can’t but I..

MS

He’s paying for his own flight, he is under his own steam, he is visiting who he thinks he can visit and maybe he has got an agenda and that’s his agenda, it’s not our agenda. And if it interferes with us…..

OKN

Without a signed contract are you convinced that you will be able to hold on to the Meatco contract?

MS

All I can say is that our CEO has spoken at length to Kobus and as far as I am concerned it is business as usual. So we are carrying on as we were, trading on behalf of..

CMD

We haven’t lost any staff effectively, on the Meatco side.

International trading would be Fergus’ business which really is a business unit in its own right. It would be the same as Meatco volumewise or valuewise but effectively he is a trader and it could be a business whether it be here or whether it be working for the Vesty Group or Dawn.

BG

You are not in contract with us as AMI. You are not selling to us and we are not selling to you” we are just associated and so what we are discussing here is an informal discussion so when we ask what you think could be Brian Perkins’ intentions we would be grateful if you could share with us your thoughts and your belief.

TWR

Sorry Mr Chairman if we could just take that one step further as well. Why are you here today? Why did you want to come and see us?

CMD

I just spoke to Colin and he said you wanted to speak to me, because you were unsure about what Brian Perkins said so ..

OKN

And which is very much appreciated

CMD

At the end of the day I have still got an allegiance, whether people like me or not. I have still got allegiance to this company because I was here for so long and if we can share information then fine.

BG

That’s precisely the point. The information we get is that we still talk to Craig and we are interested, we want to know, we are curious about Brian’s intentions especially with regard to Botswana. He was due to have visited today and no one has been able to indicate why he was visiting what was he looking for and so forth.

MS

The trouble is we don’t know, we can’t comment on that because Brian is doing that on his own.

OKN

Did you know about it?

MS

No, I mean we knew he was in Africa, sorry, excuse me

LG

Let me say he was coming under the banner of Meatco, no one ever said Brian, they said Meatco, he had an appointment with my Minister and says Meatco.

MS

Right well Brian has gone because he had the appointment pre-arranged with Meatco, Brian went. We made it very clear that Brian was not representing Dawn Meats and we sent our own representatives,

OKN

No, no that’s Namibia. Brian Perkins had got a meeting arranged with the Minister in Botswana on the auspices of representing Meatco.

MS

Oh we knew about that. We knew he was going to see… originally the idea was he was going on behalf of Dawn

OKN

To the minister

MS

Absolutely because this was to catch up on a call while he was in the area. I mean Brian is entitled to do what he wants

OKN

What do you mean “catch up on a call?”

MS

Well whatever,

OKN

But he has never been in Botswana before

MS

I have no idea why and this is all new to me Mr Nielsen

BG

He was initially going to see the Minister on behalf of Dawn and what was that about

MS

Well I don’t know was he going to see the Minister or was he going to see that other chap am I getting confused?

CMD

My thing on that was that he was going to see the Minister but he ..

OKN

Mr Fischer

MS

That’s the guy I’m thinking of

CMD

I don’t know whether he was going to see.. cos I telephoned Philip on whatever day it was what day did Brian resign ?

OKN

Philip Fischer?

CMD

I phoned Philip to tell him Brian has resigned and effectively I don’t know

whether he is still coming to see..

OKN

You actually spoke to Philip Fischer

CMD

I spoke to Philip on Tuesday

MS

The meeting was cancelled, that’s what he meant

TWR

What is the relationship between Brian Perkins and Philip Fischer?

CMD

Brian Perkins has kept in contact with Philip Fischer.

OKN

From where, where do they know each other from?

CMD

I don’t know

BG

What was Philip’s reaction when you said ..

CMD

I don’t know, I don’t know maybe Andre He was shocked, OK

MS

Sorry let me go back a stage. Brian was responsible for running a part of our business, a division, a department, whatever you would like to call it. It’s a very informal business that we have. Brian was responsible for running a part of it. He was running it on his own, on behalf of the Chief Executive and he was running it in his own way, with his own agenda on behalf of the Dawn Group, so Brian had a number of appointments set up with various different people, some of them, one of them in particular obviously was over in Botswana and Namibia and there were also a number of other appointments with UK contacts that we picked up. When we found out about the appointments we cancelled all the appointments and I picked up where I needed to from the UK point of view all those appointments and Craig has covered the Namibian part of that discussion and nobody from Dawn has been to Botswana,

OKN

We understand that but the point is, the point I was trying to find out is when I hear Craig say he spoke to Philip and the meeting was supposed to have been Philip Fischer and Brian Perkins with the Minister what was supposed to. You don’t know that I accept that but what would have been the object of that

CMD

Don’t know

MS

Well the guy was premeditating his exit from Dawn, that’s all I can think of

OKN

Already at that time

CMD

Just to go back you said that he was going to see the Minister on behalf of Dawn

MS

Yes he was at that time but then the meeting was cancelled

TWR

I know but you’re saying from Dawn’s point of view, what was he going to see them for.

MS

No there’s a misunderstanding Tom, he had a meeting in his diary to go and see the Minister, while he was employed by Dawn. When he resigned from his position with Dawn the meeting was cancelled but he has carried on. We had no idea until we found out from his flight tickets he was going…

CMD

Tom, it wasn’t effectively …again we are surmising here, OK?

MS

We are just reading between the lines

CMD

If you go back through the history and you could probably go back right the way back to November 1st, right? Brian in my mind and probably against other bits and pieces, had his own agenda, okay? So, at that stage he had a meeting with your chaps in Botswana for Monday, today, on the auspices that it was for Dawn Meats, but it wasn’t, because it was a prior agenda.

OKN

When you say that Craig

MR

What they didn’t understand, from the very beginning the meeting was from Meatco it wasn’t the Minister meeting Dawn it was the Minister meeting Meatco.

CMD

Whether it was in the name of Meatco or whether it was in the name of Dawn I don’t know.

MS

We have no idea

OKN

No but let me ask you Craig you used an expression just now you said that this probably goes back even from 1st November, so would you surmise out of this that Brian Perkins and Kobus at the time the agreement was made to move from Allied that Brian Perkins already at that time had it in mind later to leave Dawn,

CMD

Yes quite likely

OKN

You think that already then that was his plan to..

CMD

Quite likely

MS

Brian might have had it in his mind and who he shared that with we don’t know.

OKN

But where does Philip Fischer come into it, why do you speak to Philip

Fischer?

CMD

Because I knew he was going, I was supposed to go with Brian to Botswana. He was going.. Basically I have been tied up all last week, we had the farmers over as per normal practice so I have been tied up with them arranging all their arrangements. It then got to the thing where Brian said to me I think it was on Monday, before he resigned this was, your going to Botswana or going to Namibia first, he was supposed to be in there Thursday and Friday and then I am going to Botswana Monday, will you meet me in Botswana on Monday. No prior anything else. Yes fine no problem and then Tuesday came and he was off, gone.

TWR

And he didn’t tell you why he wanted you in Botswana?

MS

Well yeah but hang on a minute, the story unfolds Craig was then approached by Brian before he resigned to ask Craig to leave, so the story unfolds. That’s all we can see, so whose agenda he was working to we cannot be sure. We thought he was working on Dawn Meats agenda but clearly he wasn’t.

OKN

Did he ask you to join his new company?

CMD

Yes

OKN

And you refused?

CMD

Yes

MR

After he left did you as Dawn Meats feel that you had to go back to Meatco to reconfirm that everything was still kosher between the two of you.

MS

We were concerned that it would undermine our relationship with them if we did not make contact with them and reassure them that we would honour our agreement with them and our commitment, despite the personality change. That’s all we did and that’s the way we operate.

BG

And their reaction, from Meatco.

MS

Their initial reaction when they found out the news was a complete surprise but the reaction since we have been back has been fairly positive. We had a chat to Andre before we left and he can see that we are carrying on as we were. There is lots of meat arriving and we are getting on and selling it for the best possible money into end users so that’s the agreement we made.

BG

Perceptions are important sometimes when you know suddenly Kobus du Plessis was supposed to be in America today and is instead flying to London in addition to his Managing Director.

MS

He’s not coming to see us

BG

He’s not coming to see you?

OKN

He’s coming to see your Chairman

CMD

He’s not coming to see Marcus or I

MS

I didn’t realise that so I missed that one

OKN

He’s coming to see Brown

BG

So would that indicate that there are still issues with the contract or why would he be coming.

CMD

I don’t know

TWR

Do you know why Kobus and Gressman were going to the States.

CMD

Because they have recently got USDA approval in Meatco to supply that market

MS

What do you know, throwing the question back, what a re you hearing about what is going on?

OKN

Well we hear a lot of rumours but whatever rumours we hear all centre down to Mr Fischer and Mr Loubser who you know well, or Professor Loubser and Czypionka and we just wonder what’s going on and why, what’s happening because we are not talking about our having any new relationship with Meatco, that’s history and gone, we understand that but we are just wondering why your company is so big in what we hear that they let what 5 – 6 people in the trade just say goodbye without saying anything and having something left where you haven’t got a signed contract where it seems although friendly and so forth there still needs to be some discussion between the Chairman and the CEO on it. I would have thought that I would be running to the solicitors to find out where do we stand about all this.

MS

I am sure Mr Brown is doing whatever he needs to do and we want to protect the commitment that we have made to Meatco basically, through Dawn. It’s Dawn Meats’ reputation that is at stake in this and

OKN

Yes but my problem is do you think Meatco want to maintain that with you or will they go to Brian, that’s really what our question is, is there a link between Brian Perkins and Kobus that neither you knew nor we knew or whatever.

MS

There’s a very strong relationship between the two of them

TWR

And does the link go further

MR

We as BMC are a bit worried about the perceived link between Brian Perkins and Kobus du Plessis and some farmers in Botswana who have ulterior motives about BMC.

MS

We can unfortunately up until last Monday we could control that decision making process with Brian but now Brian is his own master then we have no influence over what he does.

OKN

Do you think you had that before, don’t you think he has been in collusion with somebody else before, right back to before November

MS

Yes but Mr Nielsen you trust somebody to look after a part of the business and you pay them handsomely to look after that part of your business and you expect them…

OKN

They still might run away

MS

The guy has been there 20 years and was a longstanding well regarded member of the team

OKN

What was his actual title, job

MS

Brian was, more recently the structure had changed and the UK sales had been split up into two. We’d divided it into retail sales which was mine and everything that was left so food service, selling, international trading, all of the trading elements, Meatco.

OKN

What was his title

MS

He was sales director, he was my opposite number

OKN

I am asking because in all my long career if he walked in that door I wouldn’t know him. I met him once and that was when we were taking them round the Wales plant with the son, Niall. Which one of the sons is the MD or the Chief Executive?

CMD

Niall

OKN

So he is no longer in Wales

CMD

He owns Wales

OKN

OK when we were there Dan’s son was there but as I say if Perkins walked in here I would not know who he was. I met him only that once I have never seen him before I never heard his name before and all of a sudden he has

become a nightmare.

MS

For us both

OKN

Join the club

MR

Craig, is there any reason why Meatco has yet to sign the contract

MS

We can’t answer that we don’t know whether the contract has been signed or not,

TWR

Craig knows

MS

Does he?

CMD

I sort of know that Heads of Terms have been agreed. OK so you are probably in up to your calves and that’s about it but there is not a proper contract that has actually been rubber stamped as signed. No

MS

Well I am sure that Kobus is coming over to shake Niall Brown’s hand to agree.

CMD

I really don’t understand as to why, taking Mr Nielsen’s point on board as much as why move from here, which effectively was a business that was looking after the African business if you like and at best to move possibly a bit more down the value chain to get better value from a semi-processed product ie the route is to go to Dawn. Now they are effectively, and this is going to sound derogatory going backwards to the same sort of thing.

MS

No, no nowhere near the same sort of thing. They would be going back to an untried and untested trading relationship, it’s a trading operation and the way that Brian’s company will work is that he will be buying and selling. He won’t have contact with end users, he won’t be able to do any processing to retail pack any products and that was always the intention.

OKN

But obviously as I said and as Dr Raborokgwe said a moment ago we are not really interested in that but what we don’t like is the link between the farmers in Botswana that is the one that we are trying to .. where does that go back and how far does that go back and like you say, you speak to Philip Fischer I mean Dawn all of a sudden is on the phone to Philip Fischer and Philip Fischer is the one that raises the meeting with the PS and the Minister I mean where does Fischer come in, where does Loubser come in, you know all the background of all those people, you’ve been writing all the papers in my time so anyway, you’ve got Loubser you have got all of them. What is it all coming together what is it?

CMD

I would say Loubser is more on side of staying with Dawn if ever there was an

option to go. I met Stephanus on Thursday

OKN

Yes but you also know Stephanus like I know him you can’t trust a word he says.

CMD

Correct

MS

If you want to know what is on Brian’s mind, I can give you his new mobile number because he kindly texted me with it so by all means give him a ring.

BG

Craig, when you went to Namibia in place of Brian Perkins, I don’t know whether you were on your own or whether you were with Marcus or with somebody else, you were, besides the farmers meeting, you talked to the Board?

CMD

We were probably the wrong words, priviledged to speak to the Board and tell them the circumstances of Brian leaving.

MS

Brian carried out a presentation on our behalf as a handover gesture on the Friday. We put together a presentation that we wanted Brian to present. He was introduced as leaving Dawn Meats and Brian presented that on our behalf.

BG

Were you in the same presentation in the Boardroom with him

CMD

Yes, I mean what happened was that we, Richard and myself made a presentation to the Board after we had told them that Brian effectively had resigned along with some other colleagues and we said as far as we are concerned it’s a Dawn Meats business that have been looking after Meatco thus far from November until current and this is what our plans are for the future 3 – 5 years period of time and we did a Powerpoint presentation which identified new branding and various other bits and pieces, a complete package for them, that’s the way that we wanted to portray our business as a professional company, really to hive off the friendship between possibly Kobus and Brian and maybe something that they had pre-arranged. Subsequent to that the farmer AGM which you’ve spoken at Brian was effectively doing exactly the same job as yourself and a programme was drawn up to say Brian Perkins will address the farmers’ AGM on Friday, on behalf of Dawn. Because at that point, when the programme had been printed Perkins was still employed by Dawn Meats so we decided that the best thing to save embarrassment for the Meatco Board was to be able to stand up, address the situation, tell all the farmers that Brian Perkins and other people had resigned their duties with Dawn and that this would be the last time that they would be seeing Brian in his Dawn Meats’ banner and that we would allow Brian to put over the right…

OKN

Doesn’t it sound funny to you that if I understand what you are saying, here you have an agreed visit to Namibia for Brian Perkins to go and address, on

behalf of Dawn the Board and the farmers, OK? And you let him go along, knowing that he is actually resigned and then once he has made his presentation you step in and say well you know of course this is now his presentation and fine, thank you very much, but I still have to tell you that he is no longer with us.

CMD

No No no, he was as I say effectively dismissed before he carried out the presentation

MS

Brian resigned on Tuesday

OKN

He was dismissed did you say?

CMD

No he wasn’t dismissed no.

MS

Brian resigned on Tuesday and he took seven days annual leave remaining holidays, don’t know why it was seven but he did and he made a joke to you at the airport that he was on holiday.

CMD

He was on the same flight as us

MS

He went over on the same flight but he was not representing Dawn. We cancelled his flights so he had to reorganise flights to go under his own steam so as far as we were concerned he was not going to represent Dawn we made that very clear, we were there to represent ourselves through Craig and Richard Clinton and

OKN

But he made a presentation on behalf of Dawn

MS

It was agreed that for whatever reason let’s call it for the sake of good order, because Brian’s name is on the documentation, Brian did it as a handover gesture, so Brian was doing his final presentation to the farmers.

OKN

But can you see the Namibia farmers sitting there and listening to a representative of Dawn giving a presentation and now he’s finished and now comes an announcement by the way he’s just been, he’s just….

MS

No it was the other way round, we said it in advance.

BG

Craig tell me do you know if Brian in the end did do a presentation to the Meatco Board on behalf of himself or his new company?

CMD

No not that I know of

BG

Do you think so

CMD

No I don’t think so

OKN

But when you were out there two weeks earlier and when you were around in the plant was Brian around with you then?

CMD

Yes

OKN

Then surely he and Kobus spent a lot of time together and having set up an office that he can move into on Monday, for sure Kobus du Plessis knew then two weeks ago that Brian was going to break away.

CMD

There’s lots of scaremongering yes. I wouldn’t disagree with quite a lot of the thoughts that you have.

MS

But it’s supposition and we don’t know that for sure.

OKN

It’s impossible otherwise, I mean the man does not set up an office and get people to leave with him that after all have to be sure “ are we getting our monthly salary” and he’s out two weeks ago with you in Namibia and I remember we called him, I called Kobus to speak to him on a Norwegian problem and you were in the Boning Room at that time and I tried to call you because we could not get hold of Kobus at that time…

CMD

I was stood next to him, I could hear your voice

OKN

…on his telephone because he never answers his calls. But anyway for sure Kobus and Brian Perkins must be like this (gesture made with fingers interlinked symbolising closeness) and for a long time have been like this and the only other finger I need in this is Mr Fischer. That’s the other one, I want to pin and that is really what I am trying to get to the bottom of because that is the one that interests us, that is the Botswana side because why he is out there fine wonderful “I am now leaving I am paying my own ticket to go out there to address the farmers, why should I do that cos I am now out, I am going to be an international trader, nothing to do with Namibia but I still want to go and pay my own ticket because you said “we’re not paying your ticket” and still make an appointment to go and see under the auspices of Meatco which the PS was under the opinion it was.

CMD

Yes but not necessarily Dawn

TWR

As Mr Nielsen said, it does not make sense to pay his own airfares to go out there, if there is no reason

MS

Yes but obviously the guy is looking for other reasons to give himself gainful employment and if he can bag a Namibian contract or a Botswana contract he is going to do everything he can to try and land it, isn’t he? He’s got to create a living somehow, he has an agenda definitely, but we can only surmise what that agenda might be.

OKN

Who’s financing him?

MS

He has finance

LG

I just want to say that preparations must have been going on for a long time because this request by Meatco, for us it was a request by Meatco

CMD

Not by Dawn

LG

No, it has never been by Dawn and my Minister must have got this thing before the end of May because the first time he talked to me about it was Friday 30th May.

CMD

So very recent rather than being

LG

Yes the first time that my Minister… Sunday of the same week he called me and he was going to… Sunday of the same week he called me from Johannesburg to remind me that I must send an invitation to BMC to attend the meeting. It was a Meatco meeting with the Minister and he was inviting BMC

MS

Well it is very bizarre because at that point Brian was not representing Dawn or Meatco, he was representing himself. When we found out about the meeting, obviously Craig was involved prior, but when the Board, effectively Niall found out about the meeting he asked for it to be cancelled because Brian was not representing the interests of either Meatco or Dawn at that point he was representing his own interests.

BG

You asked for the meeting in Botswana

CMD

Yes I did

BG

You asked who

CMD

Philip Fischer

TWR

Can I ask what the relationship between Dawn and Philip Fischer is

CMD

None

TWR

So why did you feel it necessary to speak to Philip Fischer

CMD

Because I knew Brian was meeting him and I did not want Dawn’s name to be taken incorrectly because I knew ..

MS

We had a number of incidents leading up to this where let’s call them mysteries are being pedalled around the circumstances of Brian’s departure

and we had to go around and we had to speak to each and everyone we may have felt had been included in that misconception and we put all those misconceptions correct and one of them, one of the concerns we had was this meeting that was going on that the Board didn’t know about and Craig quickly and ..

CMD

Niall didn’t know about it

MS

And when Niall knew about it he asked for it to be cancelled he didn’t want Brian Perkins out under the preconceived idea of representing Dawn.

LG

Did the CEO or the Chairman of Meatco know about this meeting?

CMD

The Chairman of Meatco?

OKN

Did the CEO of Meatco, did they know about the supposed meeting in Botswana, were any of them supposed to have been there?

CMD

Obviously not because they were supposed to be in America.

OKN

No they could still have had the meeting Monday as they were leaving Monday evening or America

MR

We phoned the CEO of Meatco on Friday and the secretary answered the phone and said “No, the meeting in Botswana, no one from Meatco will be there, but it will be Brian Perkins and here is his itinerary he leaves at such and such a time and arrives in Botswana at 6 o’clock on Sunday evening”.

TWR

And she said it is nothing to do with Dawn it’s Brian Perkins, sorry, nothing to do with Meatco, it’s Brian Perkins

LG

So the biggest problem for me is that I don’t know whether my Minister was naive or what but my Minister knew that he was meeting Meatco

MS

For which I can only apologise that that meeting has been set up by a previous employee of Dawn. We don’t wish to cause any embarrassment, its..there’s nothing we can do about it Brian has chosen to set up a meeting, he has used various different excuses to achieve the meeting.

OKN

But what we are trying also to link together Marcus is that as you say there are so many unsubstantiated things flying around and one of them is also that Mr du Plessis together with Mr Perkins want to try and get Botswana Meat and Namibia Meat together and the CEO be Mr Kobus du Plessis.

CMD

Overall

OKN

Overall and therefore obviously and there is a crowd of farmers which you know very well in Botswana that are if you like of the white skinned

Afrikaaner that have other ideas than Botswana has and Philip Fischer of course is the head man of those and we just wonder what is going on.

CMD

Who arranged that meeting with the Minister?

LG

Well for me it came from the Minister, I didn’t know who had asked for the meeting, I was just told it was Meatco who wanted the meeting

CMD

So somebody from Meatco planned the meeting

OKN

No someone arranged it directly with the Minister

LG

Let me finish somebody arranged it with the Minister and the meeting was Meatco with the Minister and I was asked to invite BMC and it was only Friday, late Friday, I think around 5 o’clock that Philip Fischer called me to apologise. He said please apologise to the Minister that the meeting that was supposed to be on Monday won’t happen because the Chairman of and CEO of Meatco has gone to the States and there was someone who was supposed to come from London who was not coming, was not available. I didn’t know that Mr Perkins was already in Southern Africa and when I connected with my office on Sunday I opened by email and there was an email confirming again what he had talked about on the phone.

MS

I don’t think the meeting was cancelled from our point of view until Friday because it took that long for Niall Brown to get hold of Philip Fischer to cancel the meeting on the basis that this is not a Dawn meeting.

LG

Craig must have talked to Philip on Friday

CMD

I spoke to Philip Fischer on Tuesday to say to him that Brian Perkins had finished his employment with Dawn and then …

TWR

Again, why is necessary for you to tell Philip Fischer that Brian Perkins has left Dawn

MS

Craig was going, Craig had been asked to go with Brian

BG

As far as you knew you were going, Brian …

CMD

I was supposed to be in Botswana today

BG

Yes, and Philip Fischer was attending the same meeting

CMD

I don’t know whether Philip Fischer was attending the same meeting but he is the only person I have got contact details that would be in that sort of fold

BG

But in terms of arranging the meeting, when you were talking with Brian Perkins, when you were still attending with Brian, you knew from then that in

Botswana the meeting would be arranged by Philip Fischer.

CMD

No no no no no. The meeting was arranged effectively by Brian. Who he arranged it with I don’t know.

TWR

So let me go back to the same question, why contact Philip Fischer

CMD

Because he is the only person that I know that is involved in that …

OKN

But Dawn or whoever, must have had quite a relationship with Philip Fischer for a long time.

CMD

Brian did

OKN

Where the hell did he know him from?

BG

On Friday when you spoke … it was on Friday when you called him….

CMD

Tuesday

BG

Tuesday?

CMD

Tuesday. As soon as Brian resigned, which was Tuesday morning and effectively left the building. Well he came back twice I think. No Wednesday it wasn’t Tuesday it was Wednesday that I phoned Philip Fischer to say that Brian was not any longer employed by Dawn.

BG

And his reaction you say, he sounded surprised?

CMD

Philip did?

BG

I mean Philip yes

CMD

Yes Philip did

BG

But you know the surprising thing is he then waited until Friday to phone the Minister to say that the meeting was cancelled.

CMD

No that is probably when Niall Brown managed to get hold of Philip Fischer

TWR

I am sorry I still cannot get my head round…

CMD

Why I phoned Philip Fischer

BG

Hang on you said you waited until Friday before telling the Ministry because that’s when Brian supposedly…

CMD

As far as I am aware when I spoke to Philip Fischer he was not aware that

Brian had left okay on Wednesday. He was embarrassed as to, I believe that he set up that meeting, not Brian or not Kobus. He then did not know what to do whether to cancel the meeting or not or to make it go ahead. Again that’s his decision, not any of ours, I am only telling him that Brain Perkins has left our employment and as far as I was concerned the meeting was still going to go ahead.

BG

And then somebody else got hold of him

CMD

Niall Brown got hold of him.

TWR

Again I come back to my question why would Niall Brown speak to Philip Fischer, what exactly is the relationship between Dawn and Philip Fischer, I can’t get my head around it.

MS

Brian Perkins, Tom, you have to understand we are protecting our brand identity here, we are trying to protect Dawn Meats’ name in the industry. Niall would have an issue with somebody misrepresenting Dawn…

CMD

Or Meatco

MS

… in any business and he had managed to get into every single business that Brian was involved with to reassure those people that Brian is no longer involved but it is business as usual so the bottom line really is..

TWR

Then again my question comes back, what the hell has Philip Fischer got to do with it?

CMD

Brian Perkins with his prior agenda to get Meatco and to get BMC, let’s be real about it

MS

I don’t know what you’re trying to say, Tom

OKN

I know I know, but on the other hand you must allow what Tom is saying

CMD

I know what he is saying

OKN

After all, if I am sitting in Botswana and I want to speak to a farmer in Europe it would take me a bit of a while to find out who the hell I speak to and for Brian Perkins all of a sudden to find Philip Fischer in Botswana and say “Ah, he’s the man I need to speak to because he can set up a meeting with the Minister, that’s a bit far fetched isn’t it, that there is nobody in the Dawn group that would know about this apart from Mr Perkins,

CMD

Brian has got his own agenda

BG

Why did Niall Brown find it necessary to also phone was this to emphatically say to Philip Fischer that this meeting was arranged for Dawn so we want it

cancelled or I mean you had already let Philip Fischer know that Brian had …

CMD

Yes I had said to Philip Fischer that Brian was no longer with the company

BG

So why did the CEO find it necessary to phone

CMD

To go around and protect major customers and also others

TWR

Philip Fischer is not a customer

CMD

Yes I know Tom it’s…

MS

It’s our reputation.

BG

If I were the Managing Director of Dawn and I knew these things had been happening, I would have phoned directly, phoned the Minister or the Ministry to say that chap is no longer representing our company. We apologise that the meeting is cancelled.

CMD

Yes but the meeting was booked by Philip Fischer for Brian.

OKN

No, surely at the time it was done as you say it was before he was given notice, so it was booked for Dawn

MS

Hang on a minute though

CMD

There was a prior agenda there, you know that

MS

Brian may have been working for a period of time on his own, absolutely

CMD

There’s a prior agenda behind this

MS

Listen I cannot tell you the detail, but there would be some things that would stagger you about the things that have gone, not just in this part of the business but in other parts of our business as well. They would stagger you. The things that have been done in a prearranged, premeditated manner to try and cause complete confusion

OKN

That’s why I said it has to have been.. you cannot start a business on Monday with those people, there must be..

MS

We can only assume, with hindsight you can see that it must have been premeditated but we could not have seen that coming as I said before you trust someone to look after part of your business and pay them handsomely for it and they are responsible for looking after…

OKN

And therefore that’s the one that brings me back to the question to Craig do you think that goes back to even before you got the contract for Meatco

BG

Well Craig was …. ..

CMD

Quite a lot before

MS

We don’t know

CMD

I am not at liberty to say yes

LG

I think we have thrashed this thing we cannot speak for other people… but for me I see a pattern. The pattern is that Brian has been with Dawn and he has seen an opportunity to get out of Dawn and he thinks he can take the business from Meatco and Botswana. For me it looks like that. He used his knowledge of the industry and probably even speculated on an unsigned contract and that’s what he is doing right now.

OKN

Yes you have got to go back and say why hasn’t he signed the contract? I know that it doesn’t really mean anything because by deed I believe that is a contract but if he hasn’t signed the contract then why? And as I said he has said in a Board Meeting here that he has

CMD

Do you have that Minuted? Would I be at liberty to say that I would like a copy

OKN

I would be a witness

CMD

Thank you.

BG

You know what there is one thing I would like to say and on this I am going to ask you to speak because you are rightly concerned about the Namibian contract, Dawn is in business and you have got a contract and you want to see that contract honoured. We have a way of running our business and we also want that not to be unduly prejudiced. Now we have people running around saying come and talk to us and we suspect that they are coming to Botswana to say Dawn was not doing a good job, our Managing Director was the Director responsible, I have set up a much better channel to sell Namibian beef and I have got the Namibian contract and mind you you are talking to a Minister and Ministers don’t get themselves involved in the technical issues. I’ve got the Namibian contract and I assure you Mr Minister I will do better for you if you also give me the Botswana contract that’s really from my point of view that’s the angle that worries me because if they have the Namibia contract, maybe they have a point but it does sound like they don’t have the Namibia contract and the question why I am saying I need you to speak is the extent of not certainty but the confidence that you have the Namibia contract going forward.

MS

We are much more confident today than we were this time last week now we have been out there. We cannot say for sure that the contract will remain in

place for us ongoing, people have a right to change their mind I am sure there will be all sorts of discussions around who has title and ownership of that contract as well given the speculations that are being made around the contract itself. All I can say is that the presentation that Craig made and Richard made last week was taken in very good spirit and we as an organisation have a huge infrastructure which will be very important in marketing that raw material across Europe and that is something that we can offer that the other chaps cannot offer. They cannot offer that level of infrastructure, so I am fairly confident but it will only be fairly confident that we will continue to look after that contract but we are not the decision makers in that. But I’d be fairly confident that given the fact that we have now been able to put our story across properly and that the truth has been put on the table for everybody to see, I would be fairly confident that we will carry on as I say business as usual.

CMD

I think the important thing as well is that not any of the team in London that is looking after the Meatco business are going.

BG

OK

CMD

If there were certain personnel that left from that team then I would say that the thoughts that I certainly had which was a 70/30 swing towards Meatco going from Dawn to Brian. I wouldn’t say that it’s swung back 70/30 but if you want me to..

MS

I just can’t understand…

CMD

There’s no benefit for Meatco to go that route

LG

The other thing that in your company, there are some of your staff that could actually move to Perkins there must be something else, they must see some job security, somebody persuading them.

MS

But they are all on the international trading, the international trading is a business within a business so they can, providing they have got capital they can buy containers in advance and speculate and sell them ..

TWR

Did you not have restrictive covenants on them

CMD

No

OKN

It’s not back to back, there is a hell of a lot of capital required for that?

MS

Yes but any of the business that has been done has been done by us but the guys who have walked away from us can start up new contacts and new deals from today

OKN

But a business like that forget the Meatco business, but the other thing must

have been quite an income for Dawn are you likely to just let that go?

CMD

No

OKN

Not without a fight.

CMD

We’ve had three keeping the business so far that have flown over from Ireland

MS

I think it is naïve of us to think that the only person capable of running that part of the organisation was Fergus who has gone with them and we have, there is no one better than Ireland to trade internationally and we have our Irish colleagues who have come over to look after that business and pick it up and I’ll be honest it has been seamless and it’s not that complex we know that, I don’t understand it, but it’s not that complex.

LG

Can I just ask a question, has this Mr Perkins attempted a Management buyout?

CMD

Yes

MS

The whole intention was to try and undermine the management structure and it was thought there won’t be any business left so we may as well take the business off your hands, that was the game that was being played,

MR

Who is funding it?

MS

I have no idea

CMD

An American financier

MS

We don’t know quite what he is or who he is

MR

American as in USA

CMD

Yes

BG

Is that why Kobus was going to USA?

CMD

I wouldn’t have thought so, but again…

BG

You know the difficulty is…

CMD

There are so many things there are so many pins on the map that now draw a complete picture.

BG

The difficulty of dealing with this is that there are so many shady little bits, shady dealings and discussions

OKN

It is starting to fall into place

LG

There is a market here in Europe for him to market in America the only products they can sell there is processed meat, they cannot sell fresh beef there.

CMD

The yanks would be after forequarter meat that’s all if they got USDA approval but the prices in the European market at the moment..

OKN

They wouldn’t have a chance in hell

CMD.

They wouldn’t get those sort of prices, not at the moment anyhow

OKN

Even the expenses if they got approval to get it there it is double the price that to get it here because of transhipment and God knows what.

CMD

And you have got levies in America and since the ACP levy is off, we are 8% better off anyway.

OKN

But if you are really saying that they are USDA approved which I find ..

CMD

Hard because they vaccinate for Foot and Mouth

OKN

Exactly that is the first I have ever heard of America approving a country where they vaccinate against Foot and Mouth, so that is..

TWR

Have you seen the approval

OKN

You haven’t seen the approval ahha

MR

Let alone the FMD thing, they have to come and approve the plant and then there are contradictions sometimes between even the approval of the plant and American approval.

OKN

So at the moment it is just a statement. Thank you I don’t believe it.

BG

Haven’t we exhausted the discussions

OKN

I think so

HL

Can I just ask one question, I might have missed it. The famous meeting that was supposed to happen today in Botswana, were you supposed to go that?

CMD

Yes

HL

But you don’t know what it was about

CMD

No

HL

No idea?

CMD

Not until I get on an aeroplane am I briefed about what goes on, correct. A lot of the business is,,

MS

Helena if you could just turn the clock back on Tuesday morning, Brian thought he was going to have Craig in the bag, he didn’t have to tell him anything until after Tuesday and then when Tuesday came and went..

OKN

Why should he think that, because already on Tuesday morning he was already setting up a company to start running on Monday and with due respect all these people that are joining him must have signed whatever contract to leave their employment with Dawn a while ago.

CMD

No

MS

No, they left on the same day

OKN

They leave just on the drop of a hat?

CMD

It was like a pack of cards, no a set of dominoes, one, one, one, one, one

MS

It was the global trading that’s all it was and they all left with Fergus, not with Brian or with Podraig, they left with Fergus who was looking after the global trading. Everybody else was approached but didn’t leave, there were a couple of traders who were approached but didn’t leave, Craig was approached, it wasn’t until basically I was speaking to Craig on the Tuesday morning, Craig made it very clear that he wanted to continue business as usual with Dawn and he wanted to develop his career within Dawn Meats within the infrastructure of Dawn. Once that decision had been made within hours, minutes, hours of that decision being made and I don’t know whether it was public knowledge at that time, the resignation letters came through.

BG

Craig why didn’t you go?

CMD

If you look at a new business that is going to be in a trading environment where none of the Irish plants have got any surplus meat to sell so trading meat is extremely difficult. Brazil is out of the equation, Argentina is out of the equation and every other market you have got is asking very very high money for product to leave with three colleagues that you feel have been plotting against you for the last probably year, who knows, plus the fact that the reason why I left the employment of Allied Meats was to progress my career within a bigger group, that’s it. So effectively I left here to progress my business, well me, with a bigger group to probably move on and then to go backwards to a normal trading operation when I wasn’t totally sure for the use

of a better word that I wasn’t going to be “shafted” by other people.

BG

Colin ask Craig your question from our earlier meeting

CW

It think we are getting two issues mixed up and although they are connected I think we are getting two issues mixed up. There is the Dawn issue as a company and there is the Brain Perkins issue and we all know for a fact that Brian Perkins has been working behind the scenes in Southern Africa for I don’t know, two years, three years? Because that’s how he is, that’s the animal he is he goes and looks to see who he can grab hold of and I think it has got to a situation that Dawn are now caught in the middle because that’s who Brian Perkins worked for and he now doesn’t. Now whether or not he has used the Dawn company name and the Meatco company name to make certain contacts and arrangements to further his ambitions, I think we are getting too confused. Although they are connected they are separate issues.

MS

To me it’s .. I am only here because it’s coincidental really because I have been asked to pick up some of Brian’s responsibilities and the only reason I was involved with any discussion at all was because I know Craig and we known each other for a long time so I am only here by default so and in fact I am surprised I am here actually.

CW

But there is no two ways about it he goes behind people’s backs whether it be who he works for or who he doesn’t work for or who he wants to work for him.

OKN

But surely you have got to be a very brave man and have a hell of a lot of capital behind you to start on Monday with a trading section that has just been stolen from another company through the staff from that other company and still gunning for an unsigned or whatever contract that he has because there could be a huge raucous against it.

MS

The answer to that yes brave or stupid maybe or a bit of both and also I am not sure that his game plan is still the same today as it was a week ago. I think maybe things have not quite panned out the way he thought they would.

OKN

Do you think that he believed he could have had a management buyout?

CMD

Yes

OKN

That was his game

MS

I think he thought that would happen yes and in fact the en mass resignation would have effectively meant that the company was null and void, there would have been no one to run it.

OKN

They resigned you say. Now after he goes in and says I want to buy the

company and the company says thank you very much we don’t want to sell would he, without resigning have been able to stay on

MS

There was no… Just to be clear on the MBO there was the request for an offer to be made basically when the discussion was had, they said they would like to make an offer so we said fine, make an offer and we will put it to the Board, give us a deadline and we will come back to you and let you know and the deadline was given 13th June and we were still considering that decision when Brian handed his notice in. So negotiations didn’t break down.

OKN

Why would that be? He hands in an offer to buy and doesn’t wait for that to be negotiated

CMD

Nothing adds up

TWR

So you hadn’t actually thrown out the MBO?

MS

No chance no, we had until 13th June to respond

TWR

So who do you speculate his backer is?

CMD

You’re thinking along the lines that it’s Meatco

TWR

Not necessarily I am just asking you to speculate who you think his backer is?

OKN

I don’t think they come from America to be quite honest

CMD

To run an international trading organisation, Meatco wouldn’t have the funding to back that

OKN

They wouldn’t know that, it depends on what they are sold it as doesn’t it?

MS

I don’t know I don’t know anyone and I don’t know who Brian would know either I have been racking my brains to try and see, I mean who would Brian know in America that he might be able to get backing from he doesn’t know anyone that well. He’s not involved in the retail so he doesn’t know anyone in the Walmart business so he doesn’t know any of the companies that would supply Walmart.

CMD

I know that they have stumped up money themselves. I know that cos they asked me to join in.

BG

When they made this offer to say they would buy it out for so much why did they give 13th June as a deadline if they knew they needed this decision much earlier.

CMD

I would ay that had to resign because the circumstances were catching them

up.

MS

The offer was made on the basis of the business would only be a problem to Dawn and there is no offer really, we will take it off your hands and that was never going to happen.

BG

And Craig you mean the information was starting to come out

CMD

Yes I would say that, there is only a certain thing you can do before events catch you up. I would probably say that with the visit to Botswana Brian obviously had his own agenda had then been set when ever that was, you say the end of May.

OKN

Well he must have had his own agenda if Dawn was not part of the agenda,

CMD

Correct, correct and that’s what I am saying he had to make a decision before that date. Is he there on the auspices of Meatco or Dawn or is he there for himself so you have the trigger date. I don’t know

OKN

It’s funny the way you said Marcus because I had an email from Kobus where he says that the approach from Dawn to the MBO was heavy handed

MS

No that’s not true

BG

When is that email dated

OKN

The 5th

MS

Thursday – I don’t suppose we could take a photocopy of that could we?

CMD

Please

MS

Because I think that would be very useful because that is completely untrue.

OKN

He says “we were informed by Perkins informed by you

MS

Not Dawn, Perkins

OKN

I know, I am reading Kobus du Plessis email. We were informed by Perkins that they were going to approach Dawn for MBO my understanding is that when there was a very heavy handed response from Dawn that Perkins and the core team resigned They evidently have funding from an American investor as well as themselves and obviously this change will have an impact on our relationship with Dawn and we will see what transpires in the next week.

MS

Completely untrue. The reception.. I flew to Ireland on the Monday to meet Niall because of the discussion we had had on the Friday and Niall told me exactly what happened he said it was a very short meeting. They came and

said they were resigning. They said they would be taking parts of the business with them and effectively the business would have no value as it would have no business because they would be taking it with them so we’ll do a deal and take the business off you. Niall’s response was that’s great, thanks very much chaps, you had better make your offer in writing to me I want to know what the deal is and what deadline do you have and he said 13th June and Niall said please put that in writing to me and I will consider your response with the Board and I will get back to you before 13th. Thanks for coming chaps goodbye and that was it, it wasn’t heavy handed at all.

OKN

Cos this is what Kobus says

CMD

Well that would be information from where.

OKN

It’s an email from Kobus

CMD

Yes but where would Kobus have got that information from

OKN

From Brian Perkins, of course

CMD

So what would he be trying to do? Damage Dawn business

OKN

And of course the question is Andre is here, Is Andre going to see the Perkins people?

CMD

Not if I have anything to do with it.

MS

He came straight..

OKN

You can’t control him 24 hours can you

MS

Well you can’t but you can try. Andre was picked up from the airport by us, his been in our office, we went out to lunch we have had a chat with him he’s now in the office and one of our officers is taking him out to dinner tonight and will be taken back to the plant tomorrow. He is being looked after by us while he is over. But yes somebody can arrange to meet…..

BG

Were you aware of the concluding statement in there where Kobus is saying “this will obviously have an impact on our continuing dealings with Dawn

CMD

Over the next week.

BG

What does it say just read it

OKN

Obviously this change will have an impact on our relationship with Dawn as we will see what transpires in the next week or so.

BG

I mean my reading of that is..

OKN

And then he is saying PS I am in the USA for three weeks as from Monday which evidently he changed cos this was on the 5th

MS

I thought he was on holiday actually I didn’t realise he was going..

OKN

No no cos he was going with the Chairman

BG

Would you say that the Dawn view is that Kobus is in cahoots with Brian Perkins? Cos that might undermine the business

CMD

I would say yes

OKN

That Kobus is in cahoots yes of course and you know what, it starts right back to the visit in Scotland, right before that

CMD

Can you take that knife out of my back then

TWR

Only when you take yours out of mine

OKN

There’s a conspiracy and the players are clear, Philip Fischer, Kobus du Plessis, Brian Perkins, Loubser and a couple of others.

BG

The players are clear these conspiracies with the shady characters involved, we could go on all week…

LG

He’s a business man, looking at opportunities this is the world of corporate

TWR

Can I just ask one more question what did Brian Perkins say to you when he asked you to join him. What background and information did he give you to help you to make your decision whether or not to go with him, because he won’t have just said to you I am leaving, do you want to come with me, there must have been something more information that he would give you to make you

CMD

Yes effectively he wanted the Namibia business yes absolutely and he wanted me to go to run it for him, oh yeah

TWR

And he didn’t explain anything about his business set up.

CMD

No, it was going to be two prongs to his business which would be the international side with Fergus and shipping guys that he has taken with him and then there would be the Namibian side.

MS

He actually told you at that point that he had resigned which he hadn’t as well

CMD

Yes and he was waiting for my resignation straight after his which he didn’t get

OKN

Well both of you know me but Craig knows me better I would sit down and say well who the hell is paying the bill? Because Dawn since November must have spent a lot of money on the Meatco business when Brian Perkins travels you travel to Namibia Botswana there must have been a flow of money going out.

MS

Complete abuse of our absolute trust

OKN

Exactly, I would have thought it is on the way to criminal

MS

It may or may not be but I think it’s more to do with the fact that, I don’t know whether you have met Peter Greenhill Dan Brown in the past, very honourable very businesslike people and they would not treat anybody in this way and they would not expect to be treated this way and it is a point of principle more than anything else, but the money is obviously important.

OKN

Yes I know Dan Brown, Yes there must have been a lot and if the man spending this money, or your money has all this time been ready to set up himself then it must be criminal.

CMD

It’s very difficult to prove but you’re right.

OKN

Well you just ask when the contract for the office was signed, it’s very easy.

CMD

You’re right.

OKN

When did he sign the lease for a contract. He has telephones he has fax and G knows what, you don’t get that in five minutes you have to say when was this done.

CMD

What his business – Brian Perkins’ business Oh I know when that was set up because I saw the thing on the fax machine

OKN

Well so when it was set up he was spending money from Dawn

CMD

Yes we know that, Niall knows that

MS

That’s for him to sort out, that’s his business

BG

Thank you very much, this is a never ending thing so Colin and Tom will be talking to you

MS

If we can help you

CMD

Can we have a copy of that email

OKN

I don’t think so, I don’t think so my lawyers would say….

BG

Read it to them again

CMD

That’s alright

MS

No I would like to write it down if you wouldn’t mind, or at least the gist of it because it is important – I can’t do shorthand.

CW

This was in response to an email where he asks are you aware that there are changes in Dawn …

OKN

“We were informed by Perkins that they were going to approach Dawn on an MBO. My understanding is that when there was a heavy handed response from Dawn that Perkins and core team resigned. They evidently have funding from an American investor as well as themselves” In there he seems to include the people that have left you, it doesn’t just say Brian Perkins, it says themselves. Then it says “Obviously this change will have an impact on our relationship with Dawn and we will see what transpires in the next week or so” and this is a funny one because a company doesn’t make an agreement with people they make an agreement with the company and the fact that somebody leaves Dawn I can’t see why that should have anything to do with the relationship.

BG

When was that email?

OKN

5th June

BG

When was their Board Meeting?

CMD

5th, Thursday

BG

So it was after the Board Meeting

OKN

So it was while you were there

CMD

The Board Meeting was on 5th and the AGM was on the Friday 6th

LG

When was this discussed?

CMD

No I flew out on the Friday

LG

This was the CEO

CMD

What time was this?

OKN

7.29 in the morning

CMD

OK before we arrived

LG

You would have thought he would have brought it to the attention of the Board that although there was a new development here I am still going to follow…

BG

Does it say in there that Brian Perkins resigned

OKN

Yes that Perkins and the core team had resigned,

CMD

Bearing in mind that is the core team at Beckton not the core team at Dawn

OKN

It just says the core team I don’t know what it is

CMD

That’s the issue – he has been saying it’s the core team – I don’t know how many people Dawn employ but it is quite a few more than three, and I have learnt certainly since Brian left that, I’ve certainly seen a different side of the group itself as being much more professional that Brian Perkins was. I have had a lot more support in four days than I have ever had since November, for what it’s worth. A bit late but…

OKN

Anyway

BG

Thank you very much

OKN

Thank you very much

MS

The story will unfold more as time goes on

OKN

It will it will

MS

It’s a disgrace though

OKN

We were actually supposed to meet Mr du Plessis on Saturday in Cape Town, I don’t know whether, you say he is on holiday …

MS

No I must have misunderstood I thought he was going on holiday to America for three weeks

OKN

No, not with the Chairman well I don’t know, well the Chairman has gone on his own because Kobus didn’t..

CMD

No they are both going because of the USDA because there is a funding pool for Oshakata above the red line, and there is a development to move the red line so it would free up I think another I think million cattle.

OKN

Is that why they want to buy Maun abattoir?

CMD

Don’t know

OKN

So they get an EU zone and have a non EU zone in Botswana where they can take non EU cattle into, is that the game plan?

CMD

I don’t know about that

BG

So is this what you do it says here slaughtering animals sourced from both sides of the cordon fence the ongoing programme of the Meat Board is to move the internal cordon fence to create opportunities…

CMD

Correct and it’s being funded by a USDA grant

BG

To move that fence why so that the animals that are available to export to America or what?

OKN

They are not allowed to export to America, surely they would not be allowed to export to America

MS

We are in close competition are we?

OKN

Well I’m sorry but you have a former DVS and a former veterinarian In any case to move the red line away for that the Americans won’t.. it’ll be a long winded process but there we are. Anyway thanks very much

MS

Nice to see you. Good to see you looking so well. Once again apologies if Dawn Meats has been drawn into any of this

OKN

No no no all this flies around and Colin has talked to someone and Tom has talked to someone and it was very nice of you to come here and talk and for us to have an exchange of views.

MS

Well if you hear anything else that you feel may be of interest to us please let us know

OKN

Of course, but I wouldn’t be worried if I were you, a signed contract or not – I would be worried if I were Perkins. I think.

BG

Why

OKN

If I was Perkins, to take a complete business away from a company like Dawn ooh thank you very much. If I was a lawyer I would have a field day

MS

Well I think in a market place where the only thing you have got to trade is raw material and raw material is short and Dawn would be a very significant

supplier of raw material those options will be closed down so if you haven’t got anything to sell you can’t make any money can you?

OKN

But I think as I said before todo a lot of business outside the United kingdom from outside the area without ever touching …

MS

Yes but you need a huge amount of collateral.

OKN

But like you say if there is no product you have nothing to sell and of course Mr du Plessis has ridden on a high wave for the past six months because of the rate of exchange because you will remember when the Namibia dollar to the Rand was worth 4 it is now 15, makes a hell of a difference.

MS

And the UK market is buoyant at the moment

OKN

And the South African market is buoyant – ask Andre how much he sells in South Africa

CMD

Not as much as before I would say that we have seen from 25 – 100% better values and that’s only in the UK.

OKN

Is Andre flying out to meet us in Swaziland the week after next

MR

Next week, Sunday

MS

I would appreciate it if we could keep this meeting confidential.

OKN

We don’t even know who you are

MS

It’s nice to see you all again, it’s a shame under these circumstances. Nice to meet you

APPENDIX 4

TRANSCRIPT OF DISCUSSIONS CONTAINING DISPUTED PARAGRAPH

FROM RECORDING OF MEETING NO 117 HELD ON 29TH MAY

DISCUSSION WAS IN REGARD TO POSSIBLE POLITICAL INTERVENTION OVER THE LOSS OF THE MEATCO CONTRACT AND WHETHER CABINET HAD BEEN INFORMED.

OKN: Through you Mr Chairman, and to use your expression loud thinking PS, if you go back to that meeting with the President when Mr Czypionka said “you’re losing the contract with Meatco anyway” you remember that and I opposed it – it started there, it had already started there. There is a conspiracy here and if we stop here we are giving up.

LATER ON IN DISCUSSION

OKN: I was loud thinking before and I didn’t hear you make a comment from you about the Czypionka link. Because how can he, in that meeting, make that statement as firmly as you know he did and you know you were sitting next to me that I went against him and said “What are you talking about, what do you know about this? And this is what happened.

MC: I don’t know anything about a Czypionka link and that’s why I can’t comment.

OKN: But you remember what he said in the meeting.

MC: Yes he might have said that but I am saying I don’t know anything about a link or what his role is.

MVR: Right now there is other correspondence that we get from Philip Fischer and this is Czypionka’s sidekick where he, in terms of cattle identification, is always urging the Ministry to collaborate with Meatco. I get that correspondence when he is writing to a Director he copies it to me that he wants closer cooperation between us and Meatco and when I saw this correspondence, these emails, the issue that I brought to the Minister’s attention was that there is a conspiracy within the Afrikaner community in Botswana to leave Meatco and take over the BMC and link it with Meatco that came to mind. So yes, there is a close connection between Czypionka and Philip Fischer and Meatco.

BG: That’s a conspiracy theory and like any conspiracy theory it can be ignored.

MVR: Ignored at our own peril

BG: Well we are ignoring many things at our own peril.I think we will think more on this one but I think we should as BMC remind the Minister that there is still this issue.

OKN: Is it possible that by your next Board meeting on Monday that Mr Chakalisa will have a reply to you about whether or not the Cabinet actually was briefed.

MVR: Could get that answer today.

MC: By that time I would have that information.

BG: He could brief us at that meeting

MC: I will tell you at that meeting whether Cabinet had been briefed or not

BG: And then the Main Board could also discuss and resolve on the way to go.

APPENDIX 5