Live Parliament may be aired on tv soon

The debate in National Assembly that calls for the Parliament proceedings to be aired live on television received a unanimous welcome both from ruling and opposition Members of Parliament (MP) last week.

Tabling the motion by MP for Selebi Phikwe West, Gilson Saleshando said he has long called for this move over the years and said it would enhance democracy, as the electorate will be able to watch their representatives do what they were sent to do in Parliament.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Botlhogile Tshireletso welcomed the motion saying MP’s would take parliament proceedings seriously and avoid wasting time with jokes while getting Tshireletso said airing live parliament on television would make MP’s work hard knowing that they are being watched. She however moved that the motion be amended to incorporate live radio broadcasts.

MP for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi also said the motion was best as it could bring transparency in the parliament proceedings. He said then the onus would be on the government to ensure that resources are availed to air the live broadcast. “The excuse of lack of resources should not be used because Botswana Television is always airing programmes that are less important than parliament proceedings. They were able to air the Botswana Democratic Party’s congress in a special programme recently. When the President serves soup he is shown on television and that is less important than parliament debates which could be given prominence like in South Africa.” Mmolotsi argued.