Japan pledges US$14billion to Africa

Japan has pledged US$14 billion through the Official Development Assistance to Africa to assist the continent in its development agenda, this according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed this during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tokyo that ended on Sunday.

He said the funds would be availed to Africa for a period of five years. An additional US$6.5billion was also pledged specifically for development of infrastructure in Africa to be used as necessary.

During the conference attended by 40 African heads of states, Abe emphasized that Japan stands to benefit vastly in having a strong relations with Africa. “I also intend to emphasize that to invest into a growing Africa is tantamount to investing into our own future,” is quoted in a statement from Dr. Jeff Ramsay, the Director for Botswana Government Communications.

President Ian Khama returned on the 3rd June 2013 from attending the TICAD, which was his debut international conference since becoming head of state in 2008. According to the statement Ramsay, Khama also held talks with the United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, during which the two leaders discussed the importance of cooperation between the UN and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Abe also encouraged Africa to invest in its human resources and benchmark from Japan. “Choose Japanese companies and the Japanese business people as your own companions, who can run forward with you. The most important thing is keep empowering people. This view must find leeway into Africa,” he said.

He also commended the progress of the intended unification of Common Markets for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), SADC and the East African Community saying it is a way of enhancing connectivity for the free flow of people and goods in the continent.