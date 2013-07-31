Marshal was too expensive

Botswana Meat Commission’s (BMC) dirty linen continues to be dragged out in the open.

New details have emerged that the former commission’s Livestock Procurement Manager (LPM) Clive Marshal was earning more than his boss-the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This was despite the fact that Marshall did not qualify for the post, as he had no degree.

Apparently Marshal’s benefits in terms of allowances also surpassed those of the CEO. This included 38 percent of his salary as car allowance.

BMC’s Human Resource Manager, Thomas Ntobedzi, who was summoned to give testimony before the Parliamentary Select Committee investigating the fall of BMC, revealed the information.

When he joined the BMC, Ntobedzi said he found Marshal and thus he (Ntobedzi) had limited powers to do anything about the fact he (Marshal) did not qualify.

The HR manager could not provide the exact figures of Marshal’s salary but promised to furnish the committee with the information at a later stage.

He disclosed that a CEO earned about P35 000 a month.

Asked why Marshal’s contract was renewed in 2010 yet he was unqualified Ntobedzi said “qualifications get you into an organisation while performance keeps you and progresses you in the organization which happened in Marshal’s case. He had vast experience in the work hence the board kept him.”