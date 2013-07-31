BDP retains Letlhakeng West

Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Ngaka Ngaka is the new Member of Parliament for Letlhakeng West after winning a hotly contested by-election on Saturday.

BDP garnered 3437 votes to Botswana National Fronts’ (BNF) 3097 votes in a an n election that became vacant following the death of Maxwell Motowane.

The by-election pitted Ngaka against a united opposition front represented by Filbert Nagafela of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and some public sector trade unions. The latter lobbied for their members to vote the opposition candidate, as they are enraged by government’s hard stance it developed against civil servants.

“I accept the results,” said the new lawmaker who made sure the constituency remains with the ruling party.

Filbert Nagafela of the BNF also thanked his supporters saying his was a fight against Goliath. He said he was not contesting against Ngaka but against Khama and the whole of his government. Nagafela linked his battle with the government to that of Iraq and Kuwait. He accused Khama of using taxpayers’ money to fight political battles.

Nagafela’s loss is a big blow to the united opposition under the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) who had pinned their hope on the constituency.

The UDC had also hoped that victory will allow them to claim the vacant position of Leader of Opposition.