I’ll fire De Graaff in your dreams - Khama

President Ian Khama has pledged his support for embattled Minister of Agriculture, saying he has confidence in Christian De Graaff.

He was responding to calls from the media to expel De Graaff citing declining standards and maladministration in his ministry and parastatals.

Of late De Graaff has been under pressure to resign from Cabinet over the sorry state of affairs at the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) and generally about the underperforming of his ministry.

And this week he received support from a man who matters to him than any other.Officiating at the 51st Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Council on Friday, Khama stood by his man saying those who are campaigning for the removal of his trusted minister are dreaming.

“I have full confidence in De Graaff. I am not going to fire him,” he said, adding that it is not fair on the Minister when people for his resignation. Khama defended the minister saying oversight roles on parastatals lies on Boards. “BMC has its own Board which on occasions brief the minister on situations as they develop.” The president told the gathering that of late De Graaff has gone beyond his mandate to try and normalise the situation at the BMC.