Nchindo land: A BDP oasis

Plot 55720-aptly named Setlhoa Village-is certainly not for the poor. Unlike Phakalane, Setlhoa is iconic and exclusive. The name ‘setlhoa’ denotes the pinnacle or peak. The suburb’s neighbours, mostly Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) bigwigs and corporate leaders are the movers and shakers of the economy and politics. It appears this is a class thing.

The late Louis Nchindo, the owner of Plot 55720, could have celebrated in his grave when the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court ruling and awarded his son, Garvas Nchindo the multi million Pula plot. Most of the area’s landlords can now breathe a sigh of relief following five nail-biting years of legal tussle over the chunk of land. Their monies have not fallen in a bottomless pit.

Current BDP chairman and legislator for Molepolole South, Daniel Kwelagobe has bought two plots which are Plot No 65918 and 65919. Like others, the BDP heavyweight has paid a deposit and his balance stands at around P312 000 for the two plots, according to papers seen by this publication. His son Itseng Kwelagobe also purchased a plot.

Former BDP youth league chairman Bontsi Monare appears on the list as one of the purchasers. Minister of Education, Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi’s son Kabelo Binns also owns a plot and has a balance of P330 000 to pay. Business tycoon Lawrence Lekalake is also listed and paid a deposit of over P24 000 for the plot. Joe Matome also owns a plot.

Other well-placed plot owners include Dumi Lopang of Yarona Media Holdings and Leonard Makwinja, Board Chairman of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation. Other neighbours include Stanbic Bank Botswana managing director, Leina Gabaraane and Boemo Sekgoma of the SADC Parliamentary Forum whose Plot No. 66041 shares a fence with the late former Ombudsman Lethebe Maine, whose wife Magdalene, paid a deposit of over P33 000.

Meanwhile, apart from individuals big companies that include Barloworld (Pty) Ltd and Meybeernick Investments (Pty) Ltd (a company linked to Sefalana Holdings) also invested millions of Pula in Setlhoa Village. Barloworld purchased four plots while Meybeernick Investments has five plots. The two companies investment in Setlhoa Village run into millions of Pula.

Total investment from individuals and companies stands at P4.5 million. Records show that Setlhoa Village developers are owed over P39.6 million. According to court papers the Nchindos have already spent well over P90 million to develop the iconic Setlhoa Village that has been subjected to legal scrutiny over the past five years.

Garvas Nchindo successfully launched a spirited legal battle against government to regain Plot 55720 after the then Regional Magistrate Lot Moroka granted a forfeiture order against the plot owned by Nchindo’s company, Tourism Development Consortium (TDC).