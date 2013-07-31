Inside Kgafela’s lavish palace

A Few months before falling out with members of the royal family in Moruleng South Africa, plans were at an advanced stage in Mochudi to construct a lavish ‘never seen before’ royal palace for Bakgatla leader Kgosi Kgolo Kgafela II and his family members, Botswana Guardian investigations can reveal.

Complete with underground accommodation, lifts and escape routes, the proposed, but later abandoned multimillion Pula complex could be one of the main reasons why Kgafela fell out with Moruleng more specially his royal uncle and former funder Nyalala Pilane. Royal sources in Moruleng say after initially agreeing to fund the construction of the P28 million palace, Kgosi Nyalala backed down after he was pressured by the royal family in Moruleng not to fund the project.

Botswana Guardian can reveal with authority that the structure had already been designed by a closely linked company (name withheld) with the assistance of a South African company, Lemaseya Khama Design. Botswana Guardian is in possession of a 12-paged A2 multi million pula architectural plans that were delivered to Kgafela sometime in 2011.

Estimated to cost at least P28 million, the structure was planned to be constructed on top of Phuthadikobo hill, just a stone’s throw away from Kgafela’s mother. The plan was prepared for Bakgatla- Ba –Kgafela Tribal Authority in South Africa as first clients and Kgafela and Mohumagadi (wife) being the second clients. The palace was to be named Phuthadikobo Royal Palace according to information seen by this newspaper.

Botswana Guardian can also reveal that the architects were awarded P1.3 million for the structural design. According to documents seen by this newspaper on the 16th July 2012 R1.240, 359.81 was deposited into their accounts for the design. A further R59 661.31 was paid to the company as a balance of exchange. Documents seen by this publication also indicate that work was not put to tender. “It was awarded,” commented a person associated with the proposed construction of the palace.

The identified constructors according to the documents were local construction company Pula Consulting. Quantity surveying was to be carried out by Cavort Ventures. Efforts to reach Pula and Cavort were unsuccessful as their phones rang unanswered.

The ‘Never seen Palace’ palace

Before he sought South Africa citizenship, Kgafela had bigger and royal ambitions. The three storey lavish building was going to be a state of the art structure complete with secret entrants and befitting a King or a Sultan. The palace would have been one of the biggest private residential properties in the country. According to the architectural plans the building was far much bigger than the country’s state house.

With a huge basement that would be used as a bunker and water reservoir, the building is nothing that has been seen in this country. With four garages and a parking lot that could accommodate 100 vehicles, the structure provided a clue about Kgafela’s expensive taste. The structure has an elevator, a strong room for “important documents or cash storage” and offices for Kgosi Kgafela and his wife.

Perhaps the interesting part is Kgosi Kgolo’s master bedroom, the bedroom is one of its kind, and is fitted with two walk-in wardrobes for Kgosikgolo and Mohumagadi, a dressing room, three balconies complete with a strong room. To get there one would have to endure a complex maze before engaging a private lift or stairs. The room is located on top of the building on the second floor.

According to another explosive document titled, ‘Draft: Bills of quantities for Erection, completion and maintenance of proposed New Royal Palace at Phuthadikobo Hill’ more millions were going to be spent on the palace. In fact more than P10 million would have been used after construction of the building.

For example furniture, fittings and equipment were going to cost P2.5 million, kitchen fittings were going to cost P400 000, while wall cabinets were going to cost P200 000. Soft landscaping around the yard was expected to cost P250 000, Audio, Visual, and Home Automation system was expected to cost P700 000. Documents also show that P85 000 was to be used for Kgosi Kgolo’s swimming pool.

The installation of a lift shaft would have been P385 000. Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in Moruleng sit on a multibillion Pula wealth from platinum mining. The tribe holds a 15 percent stake in the platinum mine. There are significant investors in Anglo Platinum- a Johannesburg Stock Exchange quoted mining giant- and have significant investment in agriculture in South Africa.

Construction of the palace was going to be funded by revenue sourced from their investments, including a R400 million Moruleng Mall.

Sources in Mochudi told this newspaper the palace was going to be situated a few metres away from the Mascom towers that were allegedly destroyed by morafe in 2009. “The planned structure is a clear indication that Kgosi Kgafela was busy trying to create a mini monarchy in Botswana, with the intention to undermine the government of Botswana,” commented a senior official from Mochudi.

Middelkop farm – Another fairytale place

In another explosive document seen and studied by Botswana Guardian recently sometime in 2012, Kgafela planned to renovate BBKTA farm in Moruleng – Middelkop Farm and turn it into a residential place to accommodate his family. The plan that was rejected by the royal family on the 8th November 2012 showed that had the plan succeeded the tribe would have used an estimated P6 million to turn the farm into a residential place, according to the documents.

The document shows that by rehabilitating the farm for Kgafela, the tribal authority would have to re-fence the whole farm with 22 line game fence, replace bathroom baths, seats and taps, rehabilitate the water reservoir, repair electric wirings including plugs and lights, restocking the farm with 100 cattle and 10 bulls, restocking the farm with unspecified game animals, provision of access roads, restocking the farm with 40 small stock, revitalise a fruit orchard with 500 oranges and 500 mangos trees among others.

Royal Response

This week a spokesperson for Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela royal family in Moruleng Thari Pilane expressed shock to Kgafela’s intended palace in Botswana. He however confirmed that the royal family was aware of the rumour that at one point Kgafela wanted to construct a palace for himself and members of his close family.

“Most of these unfortunately occurred during the time when the royal family wasn’t united. We are now more united and we won’t allow that to happen again.” He said that the blame should be put on Kgafela, Nyalala and many other BBKTA officials who were part of the decision at the time. Both Kgafela and Nyalala could not be reached for comment.

Pilane further said that it was unfortunate that Kgafela and some BBKTA members resolved to construct such structure when majority of Bakgatla in Mochudi and Moruleng were wallowing in abject poverty. “That was totally unacceptable. Here in Moruleng many people do not have decent housing and we should be doing more to improve their conditions than enriching one person,” said Pilane.

Reached for comment, Kgafela associate, Victor Modimokwana decried what he termed “smear campaign” to destroy Kgafela’s name. He pointed Kgosi Nyalala Pilane as the man behind the smear campaign. “The truth is that Nyalala tried to use Kgafela to get the riches of the tribe thinking that Kgafela would not relocate to South Africa to solve the mess,” said Modimokwana.

For his part Bakgatla deputy leader Kgosi Bana Sekai said that he wasn’t aware of any planned construction of the palace in Phuthadikobo. He however said that the media should stop examining Kgafela’s lifestyle adding that, “Why is it important that Bakgatla were planning to build Kgafela a palace? There is nothing important about that,” charged Kgafela.