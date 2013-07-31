Khama’s irresponsible minister

About 28 years after the discovery of HIV, the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs is still misinformed about the virus that now affects one in six adults, says Botswana Network for Ethics, Law and HIV/AIDS (BONELA).The AIDS watchdog was reacting to Lebonaamang Mokalake’s apology to opposition MP Gibson Mshimwe after he blasted him for rejecting the Public Health Bill and wondered if he (Mshimwe) was HIV positive.

The incident drew criticism from AIDS activists, senior government officials and other politicians and prompted a bashful retraction and apology from Mokalake. The Public Health Bill is controversial and will effectively penalise anyone who resists HIV test. A respected South African Constitutional court judge and AIDS activist, Justice Edwin Cameron has also questioned its principles.

BONELA, the country’s largest HIV/AIDS pressure group said Mokalake’s utterances against MP for Chobe was an act of selfishness. “He debates issues depending on whether he stands to benefit or not. It is not about the electorate. He thinks that if you are positive, you need to support a Bill that violates the right of those HIV positive,” says Uyapo Ndadi, BONELA Executive Director and Human Rights lawyer. Mokalake should count himself lucky because if he was not a legislator BONELA would be dragging him to court for his “extremely insensitive” remark. “He owes BONELA an apology. He is re-stigmaising the issue,” said Ndadi.

Mokalake told Botswana Guardian in a separate interview that he apologised to Chobe legislator after realising that his words have offended Nshimwe. “He did not like it and it was not my intention to say that to him… It was slip of the tongue,” explained Mokalake adding that he works and lives with infected Batswana. He said his words did not come out right.

”I wanted to ask him if he is one of BONELA representatives. “People should not get it wrong and say I have a problem with people living with AIDS, no that is not the case, I can work and live with them,” he reiterated. Mokalake said the reason why he refused to apologise the same evening in parliament was because he did not believe he said those words because it was not his intention.

But BONELA was not amused by Mokalake’s apology and explanation. In Ndadi’s view, the minister has a shockingly simplistic view of debating issues in parliament depending on whether he stands to benefit or not. “It is a sentiment entrenched in him. He apologised not out of volition. In his own judgement he found nothing wrong. If it were in other countries, he would have apologised.

It is a shame to have an irresponsible minister.” It is hard to understand how Mokalake, a reformer in many other ways, can be so irresponsible about AIDS. The minister who supports the Bill lost his cool when Mshimwe rejected the Bill. Mokalake ended up asking Mshimwe if he was HIV positive or representing anyone positive in parliament. Mshimwe said to his surprise Speaker of the National Assembly dashed into parliament and asked Mokalake to apologise.

As a Cabinet minister and legislator, Mokalake holds an influential position. A senior public official in the ministry of health also regretted Mokalake’s utterances. “That is uncalled for,” said the official pleading anonymity. “We are trying to reduce stigma and he is fanning it.” However Mokalake is not the only Botswana Democratic Party Achilles heel.

Another senior minister and an assistant minister have been connected to insensitive and irresponsible behavour that borders on lack of clear understanding and appreciation of the consequences of HIV. Presenting the Bill, Minister of Health, Dr. John Seakgosing said he consulted former president Festus Mogae who has given it the “green light.” Mogae was not available for comment at press time.