Now Nkate eyes BDP presidency

President Ian Khama cannot just get rid of Jacob Nkate. In a move that will likely disrupt Khama’s succession plans, the former Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Secretary General, Nkate now has his eyes set on the party presidency and eventually the country’s at the end of President Ian Khama’s tenure, sources close to him have revealed.

Khama has appointed Nkate Ambassador to Japan apparently with the hope of keeping him away from party activities. However sources say Nkate has now shifted his attention to the presidency and will challenge whomever Khama appoints as his successor when his diplomatic term ends in 2017.

Nkate’s (a former Member of Parliament for Ngami) ambitions to contest the Ngami BDP primary elections next year were interrupted when Khama appointed him Botswana’s envoy to Japan. Until recently the former BDP firebrand and senior minister was planning to make a political comeback by campaigning for the position of National Chairman at the party’s congress next year as well as contesting for the Ngami constituency.

Khama’s succession plan is thus far the best-kept secret. Speculation though, is rife that possible successors include the President’s inner cycle- Ramadeluka Seretse, Kitso Mokaila and Mokgweetsi Masisi. Lately Tshekedi Khama (the president’s younger brother) who was recently appointed minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism is also mentioned among possible successors to take after his brother.

But sources in Ngami maintain that this is not the end of Nkate’s political life. “He has ambitions of becoming the next BDP president,” said a source. Nkate has apparently confided in close allies that he will contest for the BDP presidency. Khama’s second term ends in 2018. Meanwhile, Nkate’s departure has blown open the race for the Ngami constituency within the BDP.

The race, which was expected to be a two-horse affair between Nkate and Thato Kwerepe, has now drawn new entrants in Moses Kandovazu and Simon Mmipi. Both Kondovazu (Thuso Rehabilitation Centre director in Maun) and Mmipi (who this year retired from his post as Human Resource Manager at the Botswana Development Corporation (BDC)) are aiming to capitalise on the gap left by Nkate. Sources say Nkate now wants his supporters to vote for Mmipi.

Reached for comment Mmipi confirmed that he is interested in contesting but stated that he was not aware that he has Nkate’s support. “Of course one will want to make inroads into his (Nkate) support base but I have done my own assessment,” he said. Reached for comment Nkate was reluctant to talk about his political future on the phone. He confirmed that he is leaving for Japan in January. “Let’s meet and talk (about his political future,” he said.