Ntime warns BDP against defectors

NE correspondent Kagiso Ntime has cautioned the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) not to become excited in receiving defectors from opposition parties without first assessing their credentials. Ntime, himself a newcomer at the BDP after leaving the Botswana National Front (BNF) under a cloud, says as the opposition umbrella coalition weakens the ruling party should be prepared to receive many people, but warned against the tendency to want to welcome just about anyone. “The BDP should not receive everyone, it should do a thorough assessment first,” he said. The former BNF Youth League President was speaking at a Youth Rally in Maun over the weekend. He said the umbrella was facing a serious problem of not only losing people, but also the Botswana National Front (BNF) was facing litigations from its members who claimed the umbrella was destroying their party. Ntime poured scorn on BDP detractors who call it mosadimogolo (an old woman), saying an old woman is a highly esteemed and respectable member of society. “If the BDP was a weak old woman why would they partner against it, it [BDP] is still strong,” he said to the excitement of the crowd. The umbrella failed to win the recent by-elections at Tlokweng, Mokoboxane and others around the country, a sign that people do not trust the opposition arrangement, he said. Ntime said the umbrella ship was sinking hence Gomolemo Motswaledi and Duma Boko should forget politics and go back to their vocations. “Motswaledi o nonofile mo go opeleng dichoir, ga se lepolotiki, mme Boko ene o nonofetse go ipoka”. That is Motswaledi is talented in choral music while Boko is good at self-praise. He said when he defected to the ruling party opposition members said he had been promised P1 million or a diplomatic post. On the contrary, said Ntime, he used to volunteer his resources for the BNF during his days at the party. He wondered whether BMD members were also bought, as they are former BDP members.